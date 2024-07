One woman and four children under the age of 8 were shot and killed in Alabama, leaving a 32-year-old relative facing five capital murder charges. Photo courtesy of Bibb County Sheriff's Office

July 19 (UPI) -- One woman and four children under the age of 8 were shot and killed in Alabama, leaving a 32-year-old relative facing five murder charges. Brandon Kendrick was the father of two of the children and related to the other three, Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said during a media conference. Advertisement

Three of the children were pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman and remaining child were airlifted to hospitals where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Kendrick was arrested without incident Thursday following the deadly shooting.

Authorities have now charged him with five counts of capital murder in relation to the shooting.

Wade did not elaborate on the nature of the relationship between Kendrick and the adult woman.

The incident took place Thursday night in Bibb County, Ala., a county with a population of 22,000 people in the central part of the state. The first 911 call came in at approximately 8:18 p.m. CDT with reports of a child having been shot.

Officials have not speculated on a motive.

"It's a helluva thing for all the first responders that went out until the scene and were there until daylight this morning,'' Wade told reporters Thursday night.

"It's been a long night."