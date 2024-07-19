Trending
July 19, 2024 / 10:18 AM

University of Florida President Ben Sasse resigns amid wife's health issues

By Doug Cunningham
University of Florida President Ben Sasse resigned Thursday amid his wife's epilepsy diagnosis and other serious health issues. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
University of Florida President Ben Sasse resigned Thursday amid his wife's epilepsy diagnosis and other serious health issues. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- University of Florida President Ben Sasse announced his resignation Thursday due to his wife's epilepsy diagnosis and other serious health issues.

"In recent months, Melissa has been diagnosed with epilepsy and has been struggling with a new batch of memory issues. It's been hard, but we've faced it together," Sasse wrote on X. "Gator Nation needs a president who can keep charging hard, Melissa deserves a husband who can pull his weight, and my kids need a dad who can be home many more nights."

Melissa Sasse had an aneurysm and a series of strokes in 2007.

"We've battled some nasty seizures the last couple years, but she's always remained a warrior," Sasse wrote.

He said he had missed "too many family dinners, little league games, hugs, and tears."

The University of Florida said in a statement that its Board of Trustees thanks Sasse for his service to the university.

"Under his leadership, UF has continued to advance on the national and international stage, benefiting our students, faculty, alumni, community and state," it said. "He has left a lasting impact on the university and all of those associated with it. We wish Ben all the best as he steps back to focus on his family."

The university said the board will work quickly and thoughtfully to announce an interim president and then lay the foundation for a search for a new president.

Sasse resigned from the U.S. Senate, where he represented Nebraska as a Republican, in January 2023 to become University of Florida president.

As he left the senate Sasse said that body had become increasingly beholden to special interest groups, including "social media mobs, advocacy organizations, small-dollar donors and cable hosts."

"Each of us knows we should be taking a look in the mirror and acknowledging that lives lived in a politicized echo chamber are unworthy of a place that calls itself a deliberative body, let alone the world's greatest deliberative body," he told his fellow senators at the time.

