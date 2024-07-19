Trending
July 19, 2024 / 3:21 PM

Millions of Bissell steam cleaners recalled after 157 burn injuries reported

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Friday recalled over 3 million Steam Shot handheld steam cleaners. Multiple models in the 39N7 and 2994 series are being recalled after 157 burns were reported. Photo courtesy Consumer Product Safety Commission
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday Bissell is recalling more than 3 million Steam Shot handheld steam cleaners, warning they are a burn hazard. Bissell received 183 reports of hot water or steam escaping from the products and reports of 157 minor burn injuries.

"The recalled steam cleaners can expel hot water or steam onto users while heating or during use, posing a burn hazard," the CPSC said in a statement. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steam cleaners, and contact BISSELL to receive either a $60 credit to be used towards a BISSELL.com purchase, or a $40 refund for each of the recalled steam cleaners."

Multiple models of the Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners are being recalled. The recall number is 24-309.

Consumers can identify them by the words "Steam Shot" or "Power Steamer," as well as by the model numbers printed on rating labels affixed to the bottoms of the units.

To register for the product recall consumers can go to www.BISSELL.com/steamshotrecall and instructions on how to cut the cord and take and upload photos of the devices that show both the model number and the cut cord.

Consumers can also call Bissell toll-free at 855-417-7001 or email the company about the recall at [email protected].

