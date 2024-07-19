Millions of Bissell steam cleaners recalled after 157 burn injuries reported

July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday Bissell is recalling more than 3 million Steam Shot handheld steam cleaners, warning they are a burn hazard. Bissell received 183 reports of hot water or steam escaping from the products and reports of 157 minor burn injuries.
"The recalled steam cleaners can expel hot water or steam onto users while heating or during use, posing a burn hazard," the CPSC said in a statement. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steam cleaners, and contact BISSELL to receive either a $60 credit to be used towards a BISSELL.com purchase, or a $40 refund for each of the recalled steam cleaners."