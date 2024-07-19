Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg released from Riker's jail

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg (masked) was freed from Riker's Island jail Friday after serving 100 days of a five-month sentence for perjury. It was his second 100-day jail stint. The first was for tax fraud in a Trump Organization 15-year tax scheme. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump organization, left Rikers Island jail Friday after serving 100 days of his five-month sentence for two felony perjury counts. According to New York City inmate records, Weisselberg was arrested April 10 and released Friday, ending his second 100-day jail stretch in just over a year.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to two felony perjury counts March 4, admitting that he knowingly lied to investigators while describing his knowledge of the size of the Trump Tower triplex in order to secure favorable loans.

He faced three perjury accounts before the plea deal was accepted. In that 2023 civil case Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were found liable for business fraud.

The 2023 case was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. A judge ordered Trump to pay more than $450 million, including interest, for profiting from the fraud.

Prosecutors said Weisselberg's perjury about the size of Trump's apartment was material to James' investigation into the fraudulent inflating of property values in the case.

Weisselberg also got a five-month sentence in a 2022 criminal case for tax fraud in a 15-year Trump Organization illegal tax scheme. He had to pay nearly $2 million in penalties, taxes and interest for illegally avoiding tax on $1.7 million in income.



That income was paid off the books by the Trump Organization. The compensation included a luxury apartment, two Mercedes-Benz vehicles and tuition for Weisselberg's grandchildren.

During that criminal fraud case Weisselberg also acknowledged getting $2 million in severance from the Trump Organization.