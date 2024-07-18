Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2024 / 11:27 AM

Initial weekly jobless claims hit 243,000; tie 2024 high

By Clyde Hughes
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed in the window of a restaurant in Washington D.C. on August 12, 2010. The Labor Department said on Thursday that those filing for unemployment benefits tied a yearly high last week. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed in the window of a restaurant in Washington D.C. on August 12, 2010. The Labor Department said on Thursday that those filing for unemployment benefits tied a yearly high last week. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week tied the highest totals for the year thus far, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Weekly unemployment claims 20,000 to 243,000 last week, tying a high for the year, tying a 2024 high set the week ended June 8, the Labor Department's weekly unemployment insurance report said.

Advertisement

The number of initial claims is not only tied for the highest total of the year but is 12,000 more than this time in 2023, according to the Labor Department.

The four-week moving average for first-time filings increased 1,000 to 234,750. The previous week's total was revised up to 233,750.

The total number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the week ending July 6 was 1.867 million, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's total.

It marked the highest overall level since November 27, 2021, when the total reached 1,847,000.

The four-week moving average for total claims was 1,850,500, a bump of 11,500 from the previous week's revised total, which was revised down by 1,250. The four-week average was the highest since December 4, 2021, when the average reached 1,859,750.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

CFPB proposes rule requring paycheck advance cost disclosures
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CFPB proposes rule requring paycheck advance cost disclosures
July 18 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Thursday proposed a new rule treating paycheck advance products as consumer loans under the Truth In Lending Act. It's designed to help workers understand the actual costs.
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
July 18 (UPI) -- Education Department said on Thursday that the Biden administration has forgiven $1.2 billion more in student loans for 35,000 borrowers through its Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
J.D. Vance accepts GOP VP nomination at RNC; speakers cast Trump as tough
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
J.D. Vance accepts GOP VP nomination at RNC; speakers cast Trump as tough
July 17 (UPI) -- Opening speakers during the RNC's third night mostly compared and contrasted former President Donald Trump and his administration with President Joe Biden and his.
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
July 18 (UPI) -- Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA official and leading expert on North Korea, was arrested on allegations of working for South Korea's intelligence agency, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
July 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, White House officials said Wednesday afternoon.
On Day 3, Donald Trump's VP pick Sen. J.D. Vance to address party faithful
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
On Day 3, Donald Trump's VP pick Sen. J.D. Vance to address party faithful
July 17 (UPI) -- The third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will feature several prominent speakers while promoting the theme of Make America Strong Once Again.
Stegosaurus skeleton named 'Apex' auctioned off for record $44.6M
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Stegosaurus skeleton named 'Apex' auctioned off for record $44.6M
July 17 (UPI) -- A Stegosaurus, that lived up to 161 million years ago and is named "Apex," broke records Wednesday after its fossilized skeleton sold for nearly $45 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York.
$400M allocated to boost 'critical' U.S. production of semiconductor wafers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
$400M allocated to boost 'critical' U.S. production of semiconductor wafers
July 17 (UPI) -- Two U.S. tech firms soon could build manufacturing facilities to produce 300mm silicon wafers that are critical to the nation's global technology leadership, thanks to a $400M investment announced by the White House.
U.S. Navy exonerates Black sailors on 80th anniversary of Port Chicago explosion
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. Navy exonerates Black sailors on 80th anniversary of Port Chicago explosion
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy exonerated 256 Black sailors Wednesday, on what was the 80th anniversary of the Port Chicago explosion in California, for their unjust punishment following the deadly World War II-era blast.
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
July 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson Wednesday called for the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, days after agents killed a gunman who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
California's Rep. Adam Schiff joins other Democrats in calling on Biden to end candidacy
California's Rep. Adam Schiff joins other Democrats in calling on Biden to end candidacy
Police arrest Florida man, 32, accused of assaulting officers at Capitol on Jan. 6
Police arrest Florida man, 32, accused of assaulting officers at Capitol on Jan. 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement