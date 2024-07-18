Lou Dobbs, veteran news anchor, Trump ally, dies at 78

Lou Dobbs, pictured with wife Debi, was an early advocate for Donald Trump during his rise in Republican politics. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Lou Dobbs, longtime business news anchor and conservative pundit, died Thursday. He was 78. His death was announced in a post on his X account. Advertisement

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of 'The Great Lou Dobbs," the post read. "Lou was a fighter till the very end -- fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country."

Dobbs joined CNN at its inception in 1980 and anchored the program "Moneyline." He left the network in 2009 after a clash with management and joined media mogul Rupert Murdoch in launching the Fox News network.

"Lou was one of the CNN originals, who helped launch and shape the network. We are saddened to hear about his passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Debi, children and his family," a CNN spokesperson said.

Dobbs most famously was the longtime host of his highly-rated talk show on the Fox Business Network, Lou Dobbs Tonight.

He frequently used his platform to promote conservative causes and notoriously questioned former President Barack Obama's birthplace. He became an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump during his early rise in the Republican Party.

Dobbs spent the latter days of his career peddling false information on behalf of Trump, including the belief that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Trump frequently praised Dobbs for his show, and on Thursday offered his condolences after learning of his death.

"He understood the World, and what was 'happening,' better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our country," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"

Fox News fired Dobbs in 2021 after his on-air comments about the 2020 election led to voting technology companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic suing the network for $2.7 billion.

The network last year settled with Dominion for more than $787 million, but the Smartmatic lawsuit is still ongoing.

Dobb's lawyers previously said in the Smartmatic case that he "denies the allegation of a disinformation campaign" and that he "engages in opinion commentary on issues of public interest, which is his right under the U.S. Constitution."

Fox News on Thursday issued a statement praising Dobbs and offering condolences to his family.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs. An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry," the statement read.

"We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family."