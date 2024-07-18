Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2024 / 5:53 PM / Updated at 5:55 PM

FCC slashes per-minute phone costs for inmates

By Mark Moran
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel announced steep cuts in per-minute phone charges for prison inmates Thursday. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel announced steep cuts in per-minute phone charges for prison inmates Thursday. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has capped the rates inmates pay for phone and video calls, officials announced Thursday.

The new rules will affect about 2 million inmates, and mean the cost of a 15-minute phone call will drop from as much as $11.35 in some cases to 90 cents in large jails and from $12.10 to $1.35 in smaller ones, the FCC said in a release.

Advertisement

"Communities nationwide benefit from incarcerated people staying connected to their families," the commission said.

Jails and prisons are notorious for charging exorbitant by-the-minute telephone fees for inmates who are only able to make menial wages, if any, while incarcerated. They often have to save enough money just to pay for a few minutes of phone time.

Related

The new rules are based on the service providers' costs and eliminate any hidden fees and arbitrary charges that drive up per-minute costs for inmates.

"The rules also lower the overall prices consumers pay by eliminating the ability to impose separate ancillary service charges," the release said.

"And, for the first time, the rules set interim per-minute rate caps for video communications, including video visitation."

Advertisement

The new call rates will be 6 cents per minute for prisons and large jails, 7 cents for medium jails, 9 cents for small jails and 12 cents for very small jails.

Rates could be as low as 11 cents per minute for video calls in jails with more than 1,000 inmates, and capped at 25 cents in those with fewer than 100. For the first time, carriers will be required to offer per-minute rates.

The new rates seek to take on "the unconscionable rates families of the incarcerated pay for communications," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. "The price of an individual call can be as much as many of us pay for an unlimited monthly plan."

Rosenworcel added that inmates having the ability to hear families voices or see them on video conference has the potential to reduce the recidivism rate for inmates currently serving time.

Congress allowed the FCC to limit the cost of phone and video calls in 2023 after caps that were set in 2017 in the District of Columbia were reversed.

Latest Headlines

Lou Dobbs, veteran news anchor, Trump ally, dies at 78
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Lou Dobbs, veteran news anchor, Trump ally, dies at 78
July 18 (UPI) -- Lou Dobbs, longtime business news anchor and conservative pundit, died Thursday. He was 78.
Alabama inmate to be executed for 1998 murder of delivery driver
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alabama inmate to be executed for 1998 murder of delivery driver
July 18 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer Keith Edmund Gavin is set to die by lethal injection Thursday night, marking the third execution Alabama has carried out this year.
On final day of event, Hulk Hogan to introduce Donald Trump ahead of his acceptance speech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
On final day of event, Hulk Hogan to introduce Donald Trump ahead of his acceptance speech
July 18 (UPI) -- Donald Trump is set to formally accept the GOP nomination for president Thursday evening at the Republican National Convention, and he has Hulk Hogan and other combat sports heavyweights front-lining for him.
California man sentenced to 3+ years in prison for selling junk electronics to military
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California man sentenced to 3+ years in prison for selling junk electronics to military
July 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced a California man for selling $3.5 million worth of counterfeit and substandard fan assemblies to the Department of Defense.
FCC proposes 60-day cellphone unlocking rule
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FCC proposes 60-day cellphone unlocking rule
July 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed a rule requiring all mobile carriers to unlock customers' phones within 60 days of activation.
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
July 18 (UPI) -- Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline was identified Wednesday as the man who jumped to his death from the Kimberly Hotel in Manhattan Tuesday.
Amazon says Prime Day 2024 set records; analysts see boost in online spending
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon says Prime Day 2024 set records; analysts see boost in online spending
July 18 (UPI) -- Amazon said that its annual two-day discount bonanza Prime Day set company records this week for sales and items sold, along with Prime membership signups before the event.
Initial weekly jobless claims hit 243,000; tie 2024 high
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Initial weekly jobless claims hit 243,000; tie 2024 high
July 18 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time jumped a seasonally adjusted 20,000 to 243,000 last week, tying a high for the year, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
CFPB proposes rule requring paycheck advance cost disclosures
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
CFPB proposes rule requring paycheck advance cost disclosures
July 18 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Thursday proposed a new rule treating paycheck advance products as consumer loans under the Truth In Lending Act. It's designed to help workers understand the actual costs.
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
July 18 (UPI) -- Education Department said on Thursday that the Biden administration has forgiven $1.2 billion more in student loans for 35,000 borrowers through its Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
On final day of event, Hulk Hogan to introduce Donald Trump ahead of his acceptance speech
On final day of event, Hulk Hogan to introduce Donald Trump ahead of his acceptance speech
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement