On final day of event, Hulk Hogan to introduce Donald Trump ahead of his acceptance speech

1 of 5 | Delegates wave cowboy hats while music plays during the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Donald Trump is set to formally accept the GOP nomination for president Thursday evening at the Republican National Convention, and he has Hulk Hogan and other combat sports heavyweights front-lining for him. The 70-year-old former wrestling superstar is set to address the former president's supporters ahead of the acceptance speech. Hogan, himself, has flirted with politics in the past and even this year said he would take on the role of vice president if Trump asked him. Advertisement

"Hey, you never know," Hogan said in an interview in June. "Right now, I'd make a great vice president, brother, because I do have common sense. I do know right from wrong."

Hogan is one of a handful of fighting-world personalities set to appear ahead of Trump on Thursday evening in Milwaukee. Linda McMahon, who co-founded the WWE with her husband, Vince McMahon, and served as Trump's Small Business Administration chief during his presidency, will speak earlier in the evening.

Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO and longtime Trump supporter Dana White will introduce Trump ahead of his speech.

The final day of the four-day RNC will feature Trump's first public address since the failed attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally just days before the convention.

Trump throughout the convention has sported a large bandage on his right ear, covering where he says an assassin's bullet grazed him.

Other notable speakers on Thursday include the former president's son Eric Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Franklin Graham, son of the late evangelical leader Billy Graham.

Donald Trump Jr. and former White House adviser Peter Navarro, who headed to the RNC hours after leaving prison, will host book signings in the afternoon.

Navarro just finished a four-month prison sentence in Miami after he was found guilty of contempt of Congress for refusing a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Earlier in the day, the conservative nonprofit Faith and Freedom Coalition hosted a prayer breakfast, followed by a delegation luncheon hosted by the Utah Republican Party.