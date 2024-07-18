Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2024 / 2:48 PM

On final day of event, Hulk Hogan to introduce Donald Trump ahead of his acceptance speech

By Ehren Wynder
Delegates wave cowboy hats while music plays during the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Photo by David Banks/UPI
1 of 5 | Delegates wave cowboy hats while music plays during the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Donald Trump is set to formally accept the GOP nomination for president Thursday evening at the Republican National Convention, and he has Hulk Hogan and other combat sports heavyweights front-lining for him.

The 70-year-old former wrestling superstar is set to address the former president's supporters ahead of the acceptance speech. Hogan, himself, has flirted with politics in the past and even this year said he would take on the role of vice president if Trump asked him.

Advertisement

"Hey, you never know," Hogan said in an interview in June. "Right now, I'd make a great vice president, brother, because I do have common sense. I do know right from wrong."

Hogan is one of a handful of fighting-world personalities set to appear ahead of Trump on Thursday evening in Milwaukee. Linda McMahon, who co-founded the WWE with her husband, Vince McMahon, and served as Trump's Small Business Administration chief during his presidency, will speak earlier in the evening.

Related

Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO and longtime Trump supporter Dana White will introduce Trump ahead of his speech.

Advertisement

The final day of the four-day RNC will feature Trump's first public address since the failed attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally just days before the convention.

Trump throughout the convention has sported a large bandage on his right ear, covering where he says an assassin's bullet grazed him.

Other notable speakers on Thursday include the former president's son Eric Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Franklin Graham, son of the late evangelical leader Billy Graham.

Donald Trump Jr. and former White House adviser Peter Navarro, who headed to the RNC hours after leaving prison, will host book signings in the afternoon.

Navarro just finished a four-month prison sentence in Miami after he was found guilty of contempt of Congress for refusing a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Earlier in the day, the conservative nonprofit Faith and Freedom Coalition hosted a prayer breakfast, followed by a delegation luncheon hosted by the Utah Republican Party.

Latest Headlines

Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC
July 18 (UPI) -- Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline was identified Wednesday as the man who jumped to his death from the Kimberly Hotel in Manhattan Tuesday.
Amazon says Prime Day 2024 set records; analysts see boost in online spending
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon says Prime Day 2024 set records; analysts see boost in online spending
July 18 (UPI) -- Amazon said that its annual two-day discount bonanza Prime Day set company records this week for sales and items sold, along with Prime membership signups before the event.
Initial weekly jobless claims hit 243,000; tie 2024 high
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Initial weekly jobless claims hit 243,000; tie 2024 high
July 18 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time jumped a seasonally adjusted 20,000 to 243,000 last week, tying a high for the year, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
CFPB proposes rule requring paycheck advance cost disclosures
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CFPB proposes rule requring paycheck advance cost disclosures
July 18 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Thursday proposed a new rule treating paycheck advance products as consumer loans under the Truth In Lending Act. It's designed to help workers understand the actual costs.
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
July 18 (UPI) -- Education Department said on Thursday that the Biden administration has forgiven $1.2 billion more in student loans for 35,000 borrowers through its Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
J.D. Vance accepts GOP VP nomination at RNC; speakers cast Trump as tough
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
J.D. Vance accepts GOP VP nomination at RNC; speakers cast Trump as tough
July 17 (UPI) -- Opening speakers during the RNC's third night mostly compared and contrasted former President Donald Trump and his administration with President Joe Biden and his.
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
July 18 (UPI) -- Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA official and leading expert on North Korea, was arrested on allegations of working for South Korea's intelligence agency, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
July 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, White House officials said Wednesday afternoon.
On Day 3, Donald Trump's VP pick Sen. J.D. Vance to address party faithful
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
On Day 3, Donald Trump's VP pick Sen. J.D. Vance to address party faithful
July 17 (UPI) -- The third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will feature several prominent speakers while promoting the theme of Make America Strong Once Again.
Stegosaurus skeleton named 'Apex' auctioned off for record $44.6M
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Stegosaurus skeleton named 'Apex' auctioned off for record $44.6M
July 17 (UPI) -- A Stegosaurus, that lived up to 161 million years ago and is named "Apex," broke records Wednesday after its fossilized skeleton sold for nearly $45 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
U.S. Navy exonerates Black sailors on 80th anniversary of Port Chicago explosion
U.S. Navy exonerates Black sailors on 80th anniversary of Port Chicago explosion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement