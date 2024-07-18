Trending
July 18, 2024 / 2:10 PM

Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline dead of apparent suicide in NYC

By Doug Cunningham
Juxtapose Executive Chairman and Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline died of an apparent suicide in New York City. He was identified Wednesday as the man who jumped to his death from the Kimberly Hotel in Manhattan Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Juxtapose
July 18 (UPI) -- Juxtapose Executive Chairman and Fandango co-founder J. Michael Cline was identified Wednesday as the man who jumped to his death from the Kimberly Hotel in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Cline, 64, left a suicide note before jumping from the 20th floor, landing in a third-story courtyard, according to law enforcement sources. His death occurred days after gallbladder surgery.

The NYPD said in a statement, "Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive male with injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position. The investigation remains ongoing."

Cline, who cut ties with Fandango in 2011, owned multimillion-dollar homes in the Hamptons and Palm Beach, Fla. He and his wife bought the Florida house in 2020 for $20.75 million.

He was former chairman and board member of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and started up several other companies.

"J. Michael Cline was a true champion for conservation and for wildlife," said Jennifer Mull Neuhaus, chair of the board of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in a statement. "Michael was an exceptional leader as our chairman over the past three years, and his passing leaves us all deeply saddened."

She added, "On behalf of the foundation and its board of directors, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Michael's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. He will truly be missed by all who knew and worked with him, but his legacy in conservation will benefit us all far into the future."

His business interests included running the Bridgewater Associates hedge fund and founding Accumen, Insureon and Accolade through his Accretive company.

When he died, he was executive chairman of Juxtapose. It helped create the Orchard, Tend, Earned, Great Jones and Nectar companies.

He was a Harvard MBA and also graduated from Cornell University.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

