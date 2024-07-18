Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2024 / 9:23 AM

CFPB proposes rule requring paycheck advance cost disclosures

By Doug Cunningham
A new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposed rule would treat paycheck advance "earned wage" products as consumer loans, subject to the Truth In Lending Act's loan cost disclosures. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said when finalized the rule will help workers know exactly how these products work. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposed rule would treat paycheck advance "earned wage" products as consumer loans, subject to the Truth In Lending Act's loan cost disclosures. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said when finalized the rule will help workers know exactly how these products work. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Thursday proposed a new rule treating paycheck advance products as consumer loans under the Truth In Lending Act in an effort to help workers understand the actual costs.

The rule would require lenders to disclose the actual costs and fees when workers take paycheck advances often marketed as "earned wage" products.

Advertisement

When workers get that money they have to pay fees, not just repay the money advanced. The new rule says those fees are often finance charges, subject to regulation.

"Paycheck advance products are often marketed to and designed for employers, rather than employees," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in a statement. "The CFPB's actions will help workers know what they are getting with these products and prevent race-to-the-bottom business practices."

Related

The new proposed rule would explain how the law applies to paycheck advance loans and make clear that these loans trigger Truth In Lending Act obligations.

The rule also seeks to help workers who borrow paycheck advances better understand and compare different paycheck advance products.

The paycheck advances sometimes refer to charges as "tips."

But the CFPB's proposed rule says since they are paid in connection with extension of credit, "under certain circumstances, 'tips' and similarly styled consumer payments may be 'imposed directly or indirectly by the creditor' such that they are part of the finance charge."

Advertisement

A CFPB report examining employer-sponsored paycheck advance loans found workers who take these loans do so an average of 27 times a year at typical annual interest rates over 100%.

"In recent years, workers have seen big increases in wages, but junk fees and high rates on financial products not only chip away at these gains -- they take advantage of workers," Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su said in a statement. "As part of the most pro-worker, pro-union administration in history, here at the Department of Labor, we proudly support efforts by the CFPB to guard against predatory lending in the workplace."

The CFBP said nearly three-quarters of American workers get paid every two weeks or monthly. Workers turn to paycheck advance loans due to a mismatch between when they get their compensation and when expenses must be paid.

"Earned wage products provide consumers with 'the right to defer payment of debt or to incur debt and defer its payment' because they incur a 'debt' when they obtain money with an obligation to repay via an authorization to debit a bank account or using one or more payroll," the rule says.

The CFPB rule says it doesn't matter that the repayment obligation "is sometimes satisfied via payroll deduction." It is still repayment, so it qualifies as a loan under the law.

Advertisement

When workers are paid wages no later repayment is required, by deduction or otherwise.

Latest Headlines

Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Education Department forgives $1.2B in student loans for 35,000 borrowers
July 18 (UPI) -- Education Department said on Thursday that the Biden administration has forgiven $1.2 billion more in student loans for 35,000 borrowers through its Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
J.D. Vance accepts GOP VP nomination at RNC; speakers cast Trump as tough
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
J.D. Vance accepts GOP VP nomination at RNC; speakers cast Trump as tough
July 17 (UPI) -- Opening speakers during the RNC's third night mostly compared and contrasted former President Donald Trump and his administration with President Joe Biden and his.
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
July 18 (UPI) -- Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA official and leading expert on North Korea, was arrested on allegations of working for South Korea's intelligence agency, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
July 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, White House officials said Wednesday afternoon.
On Day 3, Donald Trump's VP pick Sen. J.D. Vance to address party faithful
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
On Day 3, Donald Trump's VP pick Sen. J.D. Vance to address party faithful
July 17 (UPI) -- The third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will feature several prominent speakers while promoting the theme of Make America Strong Once Again.
Stegosaurus skeleton named 'Apex' auctioned off for record $44.6M
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Stegosaurus skeleton named 'Apex' auctioned off for record $44.6M
July 17 (UPI) -- A Stegosaurus, that lived up to 161 million years ago and is named "Apex," broke records Wednesday after its fossilized skeleton sold for nearly $45 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York.
$400M allocated to boost 'critical' U.S. production of semiconductor wafers
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
$400M allocated to boost 'critical' U.S. production of semiconductor wafers
July 17 (UPI) -- Two U.S. tech firms soon could build manufacturing facilities to produce 300mm silicon wafers that are critical to the nation's global technology leadership, thanks to a $400M investment announced by the White House.
U.S. Navy exonerates Black sailors on 80th anniversary of Port Chicago explosion
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. Navy exonerates Black sailors on 80th anniversary of Port Chicago explosion
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy exonerated 256 Black sailors Wednesday, on what was the 80th anniversary of the Port Chicago explosion in California, for their unjust punishment following the deadly World War II-era blast.
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
July 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson Wednesday called for the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, days after agents killed a gunman who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.
California's Rep. Adam Schiff joins other Democrats in calling on Biden to end candidacy
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
California's Rep. Adam Schiff joins other Democrats in calling on Biden to end candidacy
July 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Wednesday joined the growing ranks of Democrats who want President Joe Biden to end his candidacy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
Cyanide likely what killed 6, including 2 U.S. citizens, in luxury Thailand hotel room
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
California's Rep. Adam Schiff joins other Democrats in calling on Biden to end candidacy
California's Rep. Adam Schiff joins other Democrats in calling on Biden to end candidacy
Police arrest Florida man, 32, accused of assaulting officers at Capitol on Jan. 6
Police arrest Florida man, 32, accused of assaulting officers at Capitol on Jan. 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement