July 18, 2024 / 12:54 PM

Amazon says Prime Day 2024 set records; analysts see boost in online spending

By Clyde Hughes
The Amazon brand logo is on display at the NASDAQ market site in Times Square in New York City on February 21. Amazon reported records sales for Prime Day on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Amazon brand logo is on display at the NASDAQ market site in Times Square in New York City on February 21. Amazon reported records sales for Prime Day on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Amazon said that its annual two-day sales evet, Prime Day, set company records this week for sales and items sold, along with Prime membership signups before the event.

The e-commerce giant said the Tuesday-Wednesday event surpassed Prime Day 2023 marks, making it the company's biggest Prime Day ever.

According to Adobe Analytics, which tracks spending across numerous sectors, said online spending in the United States jumped 11% to $14.2 billion during the time of Amazon's Prime Day sale, setting a new record for the period.

Adobe said sales were paced by back-to-school items and what looked to be an "apparent product refresh" cycle where shoppers upgraded to new tablets, televisions and Bluetooth speakers while adding plenty of office supplies and household staples.

"Prime Day 2024 was a huge success thanks to the millions of Prime members globally who turned to Amazon for fantastic deals, and our much-appreciated employees, delivery partners, and sellers around the world who helped bring the event to life for customers," Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said in a statement.

Prime members purchased a wide swath of products and services offered by Amazon, including deals at Whole Foods and its partnership with GrubHub and subscriptions.

Prime Day's success comes on the heels of a report released this week by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., this week charging that injuries to Amazon workers are higher during Prime Day. Amazon officials have taken issue with the accuracy of the report.

Prime Day will likely have a big impact on retail sales this month after the Commerce Department reported earlier this week that sales across the country were flat in June with a seasonally adjusted total of $704.3 billion.

