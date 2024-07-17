Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 17, 2024 / 7:19 PM

Stegosaurus skeleton named 'Apex' auctioned off for record $44.6M

By Sheri Walsh
"Apex" the 161-million-year-old Stegosaurus, the most complete and well-preserved specimen of its size ever discovered, sold at auction in New York City for a record $44.6 million, Sotheby's announced Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | "Apex" the 161-million-year-old Stegosaurus, the most complete and well-preserved specimen of its size ever discovered, sold at auction in New York City for a record $44.6 million, Sotheby's announced Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- A Stegosaurus that lived up to 161 million years ago and has been named "Apex" broke records Wednesday after its fossilized skeleton sold for nearly $45 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York.

"'Apex' lived up to its name today, inspiring bidders globally to become the most valuable fossil ever sold at auction," Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The finest Stegosaurus specimen ever found -- named 'APEX' -- sold today at Sotheby's New York for a record-breaking $44.6 million, making it the most valuable fossil ever sold at auction," Sotheby's announced Wednesday in a post on X.

The fossil from the Late Jurassic period was expected to fetch between $4 million and $6 million but far exceeded expectations, breaking the previous record set by a Tyrannosaurus skeleton named "Stan," which sold in 2020 for nearly $32 million.

Advertisement

Sotheby's said the Stegosaurus skeleton, which is anatomically correct and was mounted in an aggressive attack pose to be exhibition-ready, is "virtually complete" with 254 of its 319 bones accounted for. It measures 11-feet tall and nearly 27-feet long from nose to tail.

"The specimen was meticulously prepared to the highest standards, showcasing the fossils' natural beauty and preserving important contextual information, including fossilized skin impressions and three ossicles (throat armor), which are offered along with the specimen," Sotheby's added.

"Apex" was discovered in May 2022 on a private ranch in Dinosaur, Colo.

"This sale has been years in the making and at every turn, we have worked closely with Jason Cooper, from the moment of its discovery in Dinosaur, Colorado, to its sale in New York," Hatton added, as she referenced the paleontologist who discovered the Stegosaurus.

Sotheby's has not revealed any information about the buyer.

Read More

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
President Joe Biden to self-isolate at home after showing COVID-19 symptoms
July 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, White House officials said Wednesday afternoon.
On Day 3, Donald Trump's VP pick Sen. J.D. Vance to address party faithful
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
On Day 3, Donald Trump's VP pick Sen. J.D. Vance to address party faithful
July 17 (UPI) -- The third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will feature several prominent speakers while promoting the theme of Make America Strong Once Again.
$400M allocated to boost 'critical' U.S. production of semiconductor wafers
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
$400M allocated to boost 'critical' U.S. production of semiconductor wafers
July 17 (UPI) -- Two U.S. tech firms soon could build manufacturing facilities to produce 300mm silicon wafers that are critical to the nation's global technology leadership, thanks to a $400M investment announced by the White House.
U.S. Navy exonerates Black sailors on 80th anniversary of Port Chicago explosion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Navy exonerates Black sailors on 80th anniversary of Port Chicago explosion
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy exonerated 256 Black sailors Wednesday, on what was the 80th anniversary of the Port Chicago explosion in California, for their unjust punishment following the deadly World War II-era blast.
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
After Trump shooting, Secret Service director faces call to resign from U.S. House speaker
July 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson Wednesday called for the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, days after agents killed a gunman who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.
California's Rep. Adam Schiff joins other Democrats in calling on Biden to end candidacy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California's Rep. Adam Schiff joins other Democrats in calling on Biden to end candidacy
July 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Wednesday joined the growing ranks of Democrats who want President Joe Biden to end his candidacy.
Police arrest Florida man, 32, accused of assaulting officers at Capitol on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest Florida man, 32, accused of assaulting officers at Capitol on Jan. 6
July 17 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested a 32-year-old Florida man for assaulting law enforcement officers and other charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Senate report says Amazon's 'Prime Day' is especially dangerous time for workers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate report says Amazon's 'Prime Day' is especially dangerous time for workers
July 17 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Day is a major cause of worker injury at the company's warehouses, a committee reported in an investigation released Tuesday.
DHS inspector general to review Secret Service security process during Trump shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DHS inspector general to review Secret Service security process during Trump shooting
July 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General said Wednesday it will review the Secret Service security process during the assassination attempt against Donald Trump on Sunday.
Biden announces initiatives for Latino education, immigration
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden announces initiatives for Latino education, immigration
July 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced new benefits for Hispanic-serving institutions to boost higher educational opportunities for Latinos.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service
Supreme Court stays execution as death row inmate seeks DNA testing
Supreme Court stays execution as death row inmate seeks DNA testing
Neo-Nazi leader indicted for plotting to kill minorities in NYC on New Year's Eve
Neo-Nazi leader indicted for plotting to kill minorities in NYC on New Year's Eve
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at DMZ
Seoul warns of North Korean landmines, possible soldier defections at DMZ
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement