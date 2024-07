Justice Department officials testify in front of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2022. The Justice Department said it arrested one man on Monday in connection with the attack. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested a 32-year-old Florida man for assaulting law enforcement officers and other charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said on Tuesday. Police arrested Garth Nathaniel Walton, of Yulee, Fla., on Monday and he made his initial appearance in the Middle District of Florida court. Walton was charged in Washington, D.C., with felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Advertisement

He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.

The Justice Department said more than 1,470 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the breach at the U.S. Capitol in 2021, including 530 who were charged with assaulting law enforcement officers.

According to body cameras worn by authorities at the scene, Walton is accused of pushing a metal barricade into officers while at the West Plaza stairs of the U.S. Capitol and then he picked up a white pole and threw it at officers defending the building.

Earlier this month, Jay Johnston, the voice of Jimmy Pesto on the animated comedy Bob's Burgers, pleaded guilty to one felony count of civil disorder in connection to his participation in the U.S. Capitol attack. He will be sentenced Oct. 7.

He was accused of interfering with law enforcement, disorderly and disruptive conduct and impeding passage on Capitol grounds.