Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 17, 2024 / 1:00 AM

Supreme Court stays execution as death row inmate seeks DNA testing

By Darryl Coote
Death row inmate Ruben Gutierrez was to be executed Tuesday in Texas but received a last-minute stay by the Supreme Court. File Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Death row inmate Ruben Gutierrez was to be executed Tuesday in Texas but received a last-minute stay by the Supreme Court. File Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court granted a Texas death row inmate a stay of execution just minutes before he was to be put to death Tuesday night as he seeks DNA testing to prove his claims that he did commit the 1998 murder he's be sentenced to die for.

Ruben Gutierrez, 42, was to to have his sentence of death by lethal injection executed Tuesday at the Huntsville prison for stabbing 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison to death and stealing more than $56,000 from the trailer park owner on Sept. 5, 1998.

Advertisement

But shortly before he was to receive the single dose of Pentobarbital, the high court issued a stay of execution without any noted dissents.

The order states the stay will be in effect indefinitely until the justices decide on whether to agree to his request to review his appeal.

Related

"Should the petition for a writ of certiorari be denied, this stay shall terminate automatically," the order from Justice Samuel Alito said.

Gutierrez was 21 years old at the time Harrison was killed over the tens of thousands of dollars she kept in a safe at her residence. An autopsy showed she was stabbed in the head 13 times with two different screw drivers.

Advertisement

His lawyers argue that their client helped plan the robbery along with his two codefendants, Rene Garcia and Pedro Garza, but did not help them kill the woman.

For nearly 15 years, Gutierrez has sought from both state and federal courts access to finger nail scrapings and a blood-stained shirt from Harrison as well as a loose hair found wrapped around one of her fingers for DNA testing, the results of which he says will prove his innocence.

His attempts to test the crime scene DNA have pinged through the courts for years, and his lawyers in late June asked the Supreme Court to intervene on the grounds that Gutierrez is being denied his constitutional right to potentially exculpatory evidence by Texas law concerning post-conviction DNA testing.

They argue that Texas state law has since changed its DNA testing protocol to require mandatory testing of all items with biological material in capital cases where the state pursues the death penalty.

"If this crime were committed today, DNA testing of these items would have already happened," they argued in the court document, "and Gutierrez never would have been sentenced to death."

Tuesday was the second time the Supreme Court has issued an 11th-hour stay to Gutierrez's scheduled execution.

Advertisement

In June of 2020, an hour before Gutierrez was to be executed, the justices granted his request for a stay over his challenge to the state's rule preventing religious witnesses from accompanying death row inmates into the death chamber.

Texas has executed two people this year, and is scheduled to execute four more this year, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's website.

The entire country has executed nine people as of late June, a tally from the Death Penalty Information Center shows.

Latest Headlines

Nikki Haley calls for unity, offers 'strong endorsement' of Donald Trump during RNC speech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nikki Haley calls for unity, offers 'strong endorsement' of Donald Trump during RNC speech
July 16 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley endorses Donald Trump during her speech on the second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, as the focus turned to immigration and crime under the banner "Make America Safe Once Again."
Georgia appeals court sets December hearing in Trump effort to disqualify DA Fani Willis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia appeals court sets December hearing in Trump effort to disqualify DA Fani Willis
July 16 (UPI) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has scheduled hearings in Donald Trump's effort to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the former president's election interference case for December.
Biden addresses NAACP convention during Las Vegas campaign stops
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden addresses NAACP convention during Las Vegas campaign stops
July 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden made his first public appearance during the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas Tuesday following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday.
RNC opens Day 2 as focus shifts to immigration, crime and even Babydog
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
RNC opens Day 2 as focus shifts to immigration, crime and even Babydog
July 16 (UPI) -- The Republican National Convention opened its second day in Milwaukee on Tuesday as the focus turned to immigration, crime and a long list of notable speakers.
After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
July 16 (UPI) -- Elon Musk says he is moving two tech company headquarters to Texas after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law prohibiting public schools from notifying parents when their children identify as transgendered.
Reports: Trump's Secret Service protection boosted before assassination attempt due to Iran threat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Reports: Trump's Secret Service protection boosted before assassination attempt due to Iran threat
July 16 (UPI) -- An unrelated assassination threat from Iran prompted U.S. Secret Service to increase former President Donald Trump's security weeks before Saturday's assassination attempt, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
Cops kill knife-wielding homeless man near GOP convention site
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Cops kill knife-wielding homeless man near GOP convention site
July 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer helping secure the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee shot and killed a knife-wielding homeless man about a mile from the Fiserv Forum.
Trump attorney wants ex-president's charges to be dismissed after recent court rulings
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump attorney wants ex-president's charges to be dismissed after recent court rulings
July 16 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's lead attorney on Tuesday called for Trump's criminal charges to be dropped after recent court rulings weighed in his favor.
Jury convicts Sen. Bob Menendez on all 16 counts of bribery, corruption
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jury convicts Sen. Bob Menendez on all 16 counts of bribery, corruption
July 16 (UPI) -- Jurors on Tuesday returned guilty verdicts on all 16 counts related to bribery and corruption against New Jersey's U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who could be sentenced to decades in federal prison.
Veterans Affairs' 988 crisis hotline sees more than 2 million calls in first 2 years
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Veterans Affairs' 988 crisis hotline sees more than 2 million calls in first 2 years
July 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs responded to more than 2 million calls, texts and online chats since launching its 988 crisis hotline for veterans and their families two years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
South Korea's Yoon says alliance with U.S. is now 'nuclear-based'
After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
After California approves pro-transgender measure, Elon Musk says he will move companies' headquarters
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis 'stunned' after being handcuffed, removed from flight
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis 'stunned' after being handcuffed, removed from flight
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
2 U.S. citizens among 6 dead in suspected poisoning in luxury Bangkok hotel
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill barring schools from outing LGBTQ students to parents
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill barring schools from outing LGBTQ students to parents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement