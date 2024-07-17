Former CIA analyst charged with working for South Korean intelligence service

Sue Mi Terry, an ex-senior CIA analyst was charged Tuesday with working as an agent for South Korea's intelligence service, the U.S. Justice Department said. Terry was a leading expert on North Korea and appeared last month at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity. Photo by Darryl Coote/UPI

July 17 (UPI) -- Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA official and a leading expert on North Korea, was secretly working as an agent for South Korea's intelligence agency for more than a decade, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. In an indictment unsealed in the Southern District of New York, prosecutors charge Terry with failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Advertisement

The 31-page document claims Terry advocated for South Korean government positions in her public appearances and passed U.S. government information and contacts to Seoul intelligence agents. In exchange, she received luxury handbags, expensive dinners and more than $37,000.

"Despite engaging in extensive activities for and at the direction of ROK government officials ... Terry never registered as a foreign agent with the attorney general, as required by law," the indictment said.

Advertisement

The Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

Terry, 54, was born in Seoul and raised in Hawaii and Virginia. She was a senior analyst on Korean issues for the CIA from 2001 to 2008 and later held high-ranking roles at the National Security Council and the National Intelligence Council.

After leaving the government in 2011, Terry worked in academia and at a number of think tanks, including the Council for Foreign Relations, where she is senior fellow for Korea studies.

After learning of the charges, CFR placed Terry on unpaid administrative leave, spokesperson Iva Zorić told UPI.

"[We] will cooperate with any investigation," Zorić said in a statement. "We take the allegations very seriously."

Terry's lawyer Lee Wolosky told The New York Times that the allegations were unfounded.

"In fact, she was a harsh critic of the South Korean government during times this indictment alleges that she was acting on its behalf," Wolosky said in a statement.

According to federal prosecutors, Terry began working with South Korean agents from the National Intelligence Service in 2013. The unnamed NIS agents -- or "handlers" -- posed as diplomats in South Korea's U.N. Mission and Washington Embassy.

Terry began by publishing opinion articles following Seoul's talking points on North Korea but later arranged meetings for the intelligence agents with U.S. national security policy officials.

Advertisement

She also passed non-public information along to NIS agents. In one example cited in the indictment, Terry participated in a private, off-the-record group meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June 2022. Immediately afterward, she was picked up in a car by her primary South Korean intelligence contact, who photographed her handwritten notes from the meeting.

In another 2022 incident, Terry invited congressional staffers to a Washington, D.C., happy hour nominally hosted by the South Korean Embassy but secretly funded by the NIS. The event allowed South Korean officials to "identify, evaluate and potentially recruit congressional staff whom they otherwise would not have been able to access," according to the indictment.

Terry also testified on at least three occasions before the U.S. House of Representatives, which required her to file disclosure forms declaring she was not a registered foreign agent.

In exchange for her work, the NIS provided Terry with gifts including a $2,845 Dolce & Gabbana coat, a $2,950 Bottega Veneta handbag and a $3,450 Louis Vuitton handbag.

The South Korean agents also took her to several meals at Michelin-star restaurants and deposited some $37,000 into an account she controlled while working at an unnamed think tank.

Advertisement

In 2023, Terry participated in a voluntary interview with the FBI and admitted that she was a "source" for the South Korean intelligence service, the indictment said.

She also acknowledged that she had "resigned in lieu of termination from the CIA because the CIA had 'problems' with Terry's contacts with ROK NIS officers."

The Justice Department has used the Foreign Agents Registration Act in several high-profile cases targeting foreign influence in the United States. On Tuesday, New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was found guilty on 16 counts of bribery, extortion and acting as an illegal foreign agent for the Egyptian government.