The third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee promotes the theme of Make America Strong Once Again.

July 17 (UPI) -- The third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will feature several prominent speakers while promoting the theme of Make America Strong Once Again. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will deliver the keynote address for the third day's activities after being named by former President Donald Trump as his running mate on Tuesday. Advertisement

Other scheduled speakers include former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Donald Trump Jr., North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and East Palestine, Ohio, Mayor Trent Conway.

Members of several Gold Star families also will appear.

Medal of Honor recipient and retired Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, decorated war hero and Horse Soldier Bourbon founder Scott Neil and D-Day veteran Sgt. William Pekrul are among those scheduled to speak during Wednesday's RNC activities.

So are the Neutra family, whose 22-year-old son Omer, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, has been held hostage by Hamas for more than 280 days, and Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Jewish-American graduate of Harvard University.

The evening starts with a video presentations in the early evening, followed by a long list of speakers, starting with Rep. Brian Mast of Florida at about 6 p.m.

The third day of the Republican National Convention got underway at 9 a.m. with an advance private screening of the 2024 film Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid as the iconic Republican president.

The film is due in theaters on Aug. 30.

The Great American Farm Fair was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Malchine Farms. The GOP Farm Committee, the Farmers & Ranchers for Trump Coalition and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson hosted the event.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., held a book signing from 2 p.m. to 4, and the Harley Davidson Museum was hosting what it called a Europe Night later.

Convention participants also could view the world premiere of Theocracy of Terror: A Documentary on Murder, Oppression & the Rise of Iran's Radical Regime during Tuesday's scheduled activities.

Also, country music artist Brian Kelley, the Holy Redeemer Church of God in Christ Choir and the "UNC Frat Boys" were scheduled to entertain convention attendees late Wednesday night.

