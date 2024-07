Secret Service agents watch as Marine One helicopter with President Joe Biden on board departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington as he departs to Las Vegas on Monday, July 15, 2024. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General said Wednesday it will review the Secret Service security process during the assassination attempt against Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday. The OIG office said in a brief statement it will "Evaluate the United States Secret Service's process for securing former President Trump's July 13, 2024 campaign event." Advertisement

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said during an ABC News interview that the incident "was unacceptable. And it's something that shouldn't happen again."

"The buck stops with me. I am the director of the Secret Service, and I need to make sure that we are performing a review and that we are giving resources to our personnel as necessary," she said.

Cheatle told CNN the Secret Service was "solely responsible" for the security at the rally, despite the standard procedure of dividing security duty for specific areas around a campaign event with local law enforcement.

Local law enforcement had been assigned to secure the building used by the shooter at the July 13 rally. Local officers were in the building while the shooter was on the roof.

She said her agency couldn't do its work without local law enforcement.

Cheatle told CNN there were members of the Secret Service counter-assault team on the Trump security detail when the shooting happened.

"It varies on what the full complement is," she said. "He also had assistance from local tactical teams that were on site as well."

On Monday Cheatle said the Secret Service will "fully participate" in the review of its security processes announced by President Joe Biden Sunday night.

She said the agency will also work with congressional committees on oversight actions.

Cheatle offered condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore, a Trump rally attendee killed by the shooter.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers indicated they are working on a bill to provide enhanced security for Trump, Biden and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.