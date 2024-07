Police providing security for the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee shot and killed a knife-wielding homeless man in a residential neighborhood about a mile from the convention site on Tuesday. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer helping secure the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee shot and killed a knife-wielding homeless man about a mile from the Fiserv Forum. The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood near the convention site. Advertisement

A fight between the unnamed homeless man and another male was underway when the homeless man pulled a knife and was shot dead by the police, WSB-TV reported.

Three police officers patrolling the area on bicycles shot the armed homeless man after he turned toward them while holding knives, officers said.

The man held two steak knives and swung them at the police officers when he was shot, a witness told the New York Post.

The officers are among 4,500 police officers providing security for the Republican National Convention following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

A police officer from Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed the man about two hours before the second day of the GOP national convention was to start at 5 p.m. CDT.

The shooting occurred near the Milwaukee County social services building, a correctional building and a community center in Milwaukee's King Park neighborhood.

The shooting occurred outside of the security perimeter for the GOP national convention and is being investigated by local law enforcement.