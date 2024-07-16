Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 16, 2024 / 12:11 AM

CBP: Arrests of migrants illegally entering U.S. plummet in June

By Darryl Coote
The number of migrants arrested last month entering the United States between ports of entry dropped 29% in June compared to May, government statistics show. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
The number of migrants arrested last month entering the United States between ports of entry dropped 29% in June compared to May, government statistics show. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Arrests of migrants illegally crossing the U.S. southern border plummeted nearly 30% last month, marking the lowest monthly total of the Biden administration.

According to data released Monday by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were 83,536 arrests between ports of entry last month, a decline of 29% from May and the lowest monthly total since January 2021.

Advertisement

The decline is being attributed to resources freed up by President Joe Biden's proclamation issued early last month that suspends the entry of migrants into the country at the southern border when the daily average is more than 2,500 over a seven-day period.

"Recent border security measures have made a meaningful impact on our ability to impose consequences for those crossing unlawfully," Troy Miller, CBP senior official performing the duties of the commissioner, said in a statement.

Related

He said the measure not only led to the monthly decline but also to a more than 50% drop in the seven-day average, doubling the rate at which they remove noncitizens of border patrol custody last month.

Customs and Border Patrol said the seven-day average has decreased to below 1,900 encounters a day.

Advertisement

"We are continuing to work with international partners to go after transnational criminal organizations that traffic in chaos and prioritize profit over human lives," he said.

Since Biden's rule went into effect on June 5, the Department of Homeland Security has removed more than 70,000 people to more than 170 countries, involving more than 150 international repatriation flights.

Among those flights was one to China, which occurred early this month, marking the first repatriation flight to the Asian nation since 2018.

Biden as been dogged for much of his tenure at the White House by Republican criticism of his handling of the southern border, which saw a high of nearly 250,000 arrests between ports of entry in December.

The president has enacted a plethora of policies in response, including the new rule last month, which seemingly have attributed to the drop of migrants entering the country since, though some of the restrictive moves have attracted criticism from human rights organizations and members of his own party.

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden says 'mental acuity has been pretty damn good' during NBC interview
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Joe Biden says 'mental acuity has been pretty damn good' during NBC interview
July 15 (UPI) -- Joe Biden remains insistent he's staying in the race for another four years as the nation's oldest president, saying his "mental acuity has been pretty damn good," during an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.
Trump makes first appearance since shooting at GOP convention
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump makes first appearance since shooting at GOP convention
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump attended the Republican National Convention on Monday night, making his first public appearance since surviving an assassination attempt over the weekend.
Week after hurricane, 184K people remain without power in Houston area
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Week after hurricane, 184K people remain without power in Houston area
July 15 (UPI) -- Nearly 184,000 Houston-area residents remain without power, one week after Hurricane Beryl struck the state, as the main utility, CenterPoint, expects electricity to be restored to 98% of affected residents by Wednesday.
Thousands of protesters gather outside Republican National Convention amid tight security
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Thousands of protesters gather outside Republican National Convention amid tight security
July 15 (UPI) -- Thousands of anti-Trump protesters from across the country marched outside of Monday's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, united in their opposition to the Republican agenda and varied in their causes.
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
July 15 (UPI) -- Jurors deliberating in the federal fraud trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez on Monday sent a note to the judge asking whether a not guilty verdict on one count requires unanimity.
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
July 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday.
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump named Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate for the presidential election as the Republican National Convention began in Milwaukee on Monday.
Republicans sue Michigan governor over voter registration locations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Republicans sue Michigan governor over voter registration locations
July 15 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sued by Republicans for allowing federal Veterans Affairs and Small Business Administration locations to be used for voter registration,
'Let's make it official,' House Speaker Johnson says in naming Trump GOP nominee
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
'Let's make it official,' House Speaker Johnson says in naming Trump GOP nominee
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump received the majority of delegates Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and was officially named the GOP nominee, two days after surviving an assassination attempt.
Amid 'dynamic threat environment,' Biden gives RFK Jr. Secret Service protection
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Amid 'dynamic threat environment,' Biden gives RFK Jr. Secret Service protection
July 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Monday that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be getting Secret Service protection as requested for some time now.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement