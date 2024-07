President Joe Biden made his first campaign appearances Tuesday in Las Vegas, including addressing the 115th NAACP National Convention, following the assassination attempt of Donald Trump. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- At the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas Tuesday, President Joe Biden made his first public appearance since the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday. Biden addressed the NAACP convention in the afternoon local time and afterward participated in an economic forum hosted by the Vote to Live Action Fund. Advertisement

"With the help of the NAACP and Black elected members of Congress, we have gotten so much done," Biden told attendees. "A presidential historian said we have gotten more done than any president since Franklin Roosevelt."

Biden said the unemployment rate among Blacks is lower than ever, the poverty rate among Black children is half of what it was when he entered office and Black-owned small businesses have experienced record growth under his administration.

Biden also was scheduled to address the UnidosUS Annual Conference at noon local time at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Nevada is one of seven swing states that could decide who wins the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Biden briefly paused his re-election campaign following the failed attempt on Trump'slife Saturday that resulted in the death of one rally attendee and serious injuries to two others.

Advertisement

The president hopes to shore up his support among Black and Hispanic voters in Nevada during the two-day visit to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department beefed up its presence throughout the Las Vegas valley while Biden is in town to help ensure his safe travel to and from event locations.