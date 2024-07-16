Veterans Affairs' 988 crisis hotline sees more than 2 million calls in first 2 years

1 of 2 | A woman and child walk among 1,892 American flags placed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Each flag represents one of the 1,892 veterans and service members who committed suicide from 2013 to 2014. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs responded to more than 2 million calls, texts and online chats since launching its 988 crisis hotline for veterans and their families two years ago. Tuesday is the second anniversary of the launch of Dial 988 Press 1, which provides veterans and their families with information on available resources to help prevent potential suicides through the updated Veterans Crisis Line. Advertisement

"Two years ago we made it even easier for veterans in crisis and their loved ones to reach out for help by launching Dial 988 then Press 1," Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said in an online statement.

"One veteran lost to suicide is one too many," McDonough said. "We're supporting more veterans than ever through the 988initiative and will not rest in our continued efforts to spread the word that this resource is available and saves lives."

The crisis hotline fielded 1.64 million calls, plus texts and online chats, over the past two years.

The veterans crisis hotline has increased its daily call volume by 22.7% since its launch two years ago.

It also has received 76.7% more texts and 27.5% more online chats every day during the same period.

Advertisement

"This means more veterans than ever are getting the support they need from caring, qualified responders during times of crisis," McDonough said.

The hotline's name, Dial 988 then Press 1, helps make it memorable and easy to use, he added.

"Our Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans to caring, qualified responders 24/7," McDonough said. "We made it even easier for veterans in crisis and their loved ones to reach out for help."

The Veterans Crisis Line includes options for Spanish-language talk, text and chat assistance.

A prior hotline used a traditional phone number, which made it more difficult to remember and use -- especially during a time of crisis.

VA officials said the average call response time is 9.17 seconds.

Any veteran or veteran's family member can dial the Veterans Crisis Line at any time of the day or night throughout the year to obtain confidential support during times of crisis.

Crisis responders can be reached by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, by texting 838255 or online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.