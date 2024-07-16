Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 16, 2024 / 1:29 AM

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis 'stunned' after being handcuffed, removed from flight

By Sheri Walsh
Terrell Davis, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, said he is "still in shock" after he was handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight over the weekend after a flight attendant accused him of "hitting" him. The FBI found the flight attendant's accusations were inaccurate and the airline has apologized. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
Terrell Davis, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, said he is "still in shock" after he was handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight over the weekend after a flight attendant accused him of "hitting" him. The FBI found the flight attendant's accusations were inaccurate and the airline has apologized. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis said he is "stunned" over the recent "humiliating, disturbing and traumatizing incident" aboard a United Airlines flight over the weekend that ended with him in handcuffs and being taken into custody by FBI agents in California, as the airline issued an apology.

The two-time Super Bowl champion detailed the event Monday in an Instagram post, saying he is "still in shock over the traumatizing events that occurred Saturday aboard a United flight from Denver to Orange County with my wife, two sons and daughter."

Advertisement

Davis said he had tried to get the attention of a flight attendant to get a cup of ice for his son, when the flight attendant shouted "don't hit me" and ran to the front of the plane.

"As we landed in Orange County, the pilot asked all passengers to remain seated, as six FBI and law enforcement agents boarded the plane," Davis continued. "The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs, without due process or any explanation."

Advertisement

FBI officials released a statement, saying they had "responded to a report regarding an incident that occurred aboard a flight."

After questioning, Davis said the agents determined that the flight attendant's accusations were inaccurate.

"One individual was detained for questioning, was cooperative with law enforcement and was released to continue his travels," the FBI said.

"I was -- and remain -- humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry," Davis wrote in his post, as he announced his legal team would be in contact with United Airlines.

"I demand a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family. These lies and the ensuing events have the capacity to tarnish the reputation I have spent decades building, and this person should not be able to do this again to anyone in the future," Davis added.

United Airlines issued its own statement Monday to apologize.

"This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis' team to apologize," United Airlines wrote. "We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter."

Read More

Latest Headlines

CBP: Arrests of migrants illegally entering U.S. plummet in June
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CBP: Arrests of migrants illegally entering U.S. plummet in June
July 15 (UPI) -- Arrests of migrants illegally crossing the U.S. southern border plummeted nearly 30% last month, marking the lowest monthly total of the Biden administration.
Joe Biden says 'mental acuity has been pretty damn good' during NBC interview
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Joe Biden says 'mental acuity has been pretty damn good' during NBC interview
July 15 (UPI) -- Joe Biden remains insistent he's staying in the race for another four years as the nation's oldest president, saying his "mental acuity has been pretty damn good," during an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.
Trump makes first appearance since shooting at GOP convention
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump makes first appearance since shooting at GOP convention
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump attended the Republican National Convention on Monday night, making his first public appearance since surviving an assassination attempt over the weekend.
Week after hurricane, 184K people remain without power in Houston area
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Week after hurricane, 184K people remain without power in Houston area
July 15 (UPI) -- Nearly 184,000 Houston-area residents remain without power, one week after Hurricane Beryl struck the state, as the main utility, CenterPoint, expects electricity to be restored to 98% of affected residents by Wednesday.
Thousands of protesters gather outside Republican National Convention amid tight security
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Thousands of protesters gather outside Republican National Convention amid tight security
July 15 (UPI) -- Thousands of anti-Trump protesters from across the country marched outside of Monday's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, united in their opposition to the Republican agenda and varied in their causes.
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
July 15 (UPI) -- Jurors deliberating in the federal fraud trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez on Monday sent a note to the judge asking whether a not guilty verdict on one count requires unanimity.
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
July 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday.
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump named Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate for the presidential election as the Republican National Convention began in Milwaukee on Monday.
Republicans sue Michigan governor over voter registration locations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Republicans sue Michigan governor over voter registration locations
July 15 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sued by Republicans for allowing federal Veterans Affairs and Small Business Administration locations to be used for voter registration,
'Let's make it official,' House Speaker Johnson says in naming Trump GOP nominee
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
'Let's make it official,' House Speaker Johnson says in naming Trump GOP nominee
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump received the majority of delegates Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and was officially named the GOP nominee, two days after surviving an assassination attempt.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement