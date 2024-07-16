NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis 'stunned' after being handcuffed, removed from flight

Terrell Davis, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, said he is "still in shock" after he was handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight over the weekend after a flight attendant accused him of "hitting" him. The FBI found the flight attendant's accusations were inaccurate and the airline has apologized. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis said he is "stunned" over the recent "humiliating, disturbing and traumatizing incident" aboard a United Airlines flight over the weekend that ended with him in handcuffs and being taken into custody by FBI agents in California, as the airline issued an apology. The two-time Super Bowl champion detailed the event Monday in an Instagram post, saying he is "still in shock over the traumatizing events that occurred Saturday aboard a United flight from Denver to Orange County with my wife, two sons and daughter." Advertisement

Davis said he had tried to get the attention of a flight attendant to get a cup of ice for his son, when the flight attendant shouted "don't hit me" and ran to the front of the plane.

"As we landed in Orange County, the pilot asked all passengers to remain seated, as six FBI and law enforcement agents boarded the plane," Davis continued. "The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs, without due process or any explanation."

FBI officials released a statement, saying they had "responded to a report regarding an incident that occurred aboard a flight."

After questioning, Davis said the agents determined that the flight attendant's accusations were inaccurate.

"One individual was detained for questioning, was cooperative with law enforcement and was released to continue his travels," the FBI said.

"I was -- and remain -- humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry," Davis wrote in his post, as he announced his legal team would be in contact with United Airlines.

"I demand a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family. These lies and the ensuing events have the capacity to tarnish the reputation I have spent decades building, and this person should not be able to do this again to anyone in the future," Davis added.

United Airlines issued its own statement Monday to apologize.

"This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis' team to apologize," United Airlines wrote. "We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter."