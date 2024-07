1 of 4 | Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, watches as former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Manhattan criminal court in New York on May 13. File Pool photo by Sarah Yenesel/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump named Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate for the presidential election as the Republican National Convention began in Milwaukee on Monday. Trump had been expected to make the announcement of a vice presidential candidate at 3:30 p.m. CT, but he took to Truth Social to name Vance early. Advertisement

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote.

Trump went on to list Vance's credentials, including his service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He said Vance "will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for."

"As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump posted.

Other potential running mates had included Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, according to CBS News, NBC News and The New York Times.

Trump, who earned 2,268 delegates during the Republican primary, will be formally named the party's nominee for president during the convention. This comes two days after a failed assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania where an attendee and the shooter were killed.