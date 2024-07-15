Winston, a western lowland gorilla, died Saturday following years of declining health. He was euthanized at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park where he resided since 1984. Photo courtesy of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance/ Release

July 15 (UPI) -- Winston, one of the world's oldest silverback gorillas, has died at the age of 52, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. He was euthanized Saturday following years of declining health, said the San Diego Zoo Safari Park where Winston lived.

"This gentle giant will be remembered for his quiet strength, easygoing nature and heart of gold," the park said in a statement on Facebook announcing the gorilla's death.

The western lowland gorilla was a beloved resident of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park where he resided since 1984.

He was the troop leader within the Gorilla Forest habitat at the park and had fathered nine children and adopted two unrelated male gorillas, the park had said late last year.

Winston was also one of the first known cases of COVID-19 being contracted by a great ape -- a disease that he survived.

However, the famed gorilla has suffered from heart problems since at least 2017, the park said on its website, adding that cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death for a great ape in zoos.

The park said wildlife care teams monitoring his heart had noticed signs of decline in recent years, and had been treating the gorilla for several age-related conditions, including heart, degenerative joint and kidney diseases.

"After careful consideration stemming from furthering complications form his worsening conditions, and with Winston's quality of life top of mind, wildlife health and care teams made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize him," the zoo said.

The park said Winston was described by his wildlife care specialists as representing "the best of us."

"His contributions to gorilla conservation will continue to improve the lives of great apes around the world for generations to come," it said.