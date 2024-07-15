Trending
U.S. News
July 15, 2024 / 8:00 AM

Donald Trump in Milwaukee, will not delay RNC appearance after assassination attempt

By Clyde Hughes
Fiserv Forum is decorated for the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 10. Former President Donald Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to attend the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday, saying that he refused to let the attempted assassination attempt on him change his schedule.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday as he posted on Truth Social to say he would hold to his original plans as the FBI and Pennsylvania law enforcement officials continued their investigation into the shooting at a rally in rural Butler County, which did kill one person and injure two others.

"Based on yesterday's terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconson, and the Republican National Convention by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling or anything else," he wrote.

Trump is expected to name his vice presidential choice at the convention with potential choices including Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida, Sen. J.D. Vance, of Ohio, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

With security concerns one of the leading topics of discussion since Saturday's shooting in Pennsylvania, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson pointed the finger at Wisconsin's Republican-controlled legislature for state gun rules that do not allow him to put limitations on guns during the convention.

Johnson said while the city would have moved to do more to regulate firearms this week, he told CNN "unfortunately, because of state law, we are not able to enact more restrictions for individuals who may decide to carry guns."

However, Johnson said he was confident that safety protocols in place will keep the convention safe.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he has asked the Secret Service to change a policy that will allow guns in an area just outside the "hard" credentials-only security perimeter of the Fiserv Forum. Johnson said he believed that was call for the state to make.

Audrey Gibson Cicchino, U.S. Secret Service RNC coordinator also said during a press conference that there would be no changes made to the security plan already in place.

"We are not anticipating any changes to our operational security plans for this event," Gibson-Cicchino said. "We're not anticipating any changes to our current security footprint or plan."

