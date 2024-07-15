Trump Media stock value soars after ex-president's attempted assassination

1 of 5 | A trader on Monday wears a red hat in support of former President Donald Trump while working on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor on Wall Street in New York City. The stock value of Trump Media Group, the parent company of Truth Social, soared Monday after Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Trump in Pennsylvania. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- The stock value of Trump Media Group, the parent company of Truth Social, soared Monday after Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Trump Media & Technology Group shares, under the "DJT" ticker, spiked about 30% to a $40 price point in early trading Monday, at one point reaching $42, the highest level for Trump stock in more than a month, while stock share remained far below its $62 peak. Advertisement

Meanwhile, the price increase ran with a swell in the wider market as well with each major stock index ticking upward with a record high for the Dow Jones.

After a mass shooting, gun stock tends to rise. The day also saw stock value in gun manufacturers go up with Smith & Wesson Brands up 10% and Sturm, Ruger & Co. up roughly 7% as of Monday afternoon.

The ex-president and presumptive Republican nominee is Truth Social's majority shareholder. The stock value jump arrived the same day U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified documents case against the former president, ruling the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith supposedly violates the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, according to Cannon's opinion.

"The stock serves as a little bit of a proxy for sentiment toward Donald Trump himself," Tyler Richey, a Sevens Report Research analyst, told ABC News.

Almost immediately following the assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler in western Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump Media value began to rise in pre-market trading.

But Richey added that, while he thinks Truth Social's financials "are atrocious," despite that there may be "a resurgence" of "your die-hard Trump fans and fair-weather supporters who think, 'This is a life or death situation, we're going all in.'"

In June, Trump Media and Technology Group's shares dropped nearly 10% bringing the stock's total slide to nearly 40% following Trump's May 30 felony conviction by a jury of his peers in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in an attempt to cover up an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

This comes as Meta, Facebook's parent company, recently said it would remove restrictions placed on Trump's social media accounts ahead of this week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis.

"But the prospects, while a little doubtful, are still there," Ritchey said about Truth Social.