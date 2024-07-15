Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 15, 2024 / 5:31 PM

Week after hurricane, 238K people remain without power in Houston area

By Allen Cone
A man looks at a fallen tree knocked over by wind and rain from Hurricane Beryl in Houston on July 8. Photo by Carlos Ramirez/EPA-EFE
A man looks at a fallen tree knocked over by wind and rain from Hurricane Beryl in Houston on July 8. Photo by Carlos Ramirez/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- Nearly 240,000 Houston-area residents remain without power, one week after Hurricane Beryl struck the state, and the main utility, CenterPoint, expects electricity to be restored to 98% of affected residents by Wednesday.

This comes amid an investigation launched by the state regulator, the Public Utility Commission, on CenterPoint's power failures and response.

Advertisement

Those without electricity are about one-third of the nearly 700,000 affected on Saturday.

About 2.26 million CenterPoint customers initially didn't have electricity after the Category 1 hurricane killed at least 10 people in the Lone Star state.

Related

Poweroutage.us lists 238,106 customers in the state without power, including 210,210 with CenterPoint, on Monday.

CenterPoint serves 2.6 million in the state. Overall, there are 13.8 million customers.

"We know the remaining customers are counting on us and are committed to restoring power to all remaining customers able to receive it," Lynnae Wilson, a vice president for CenterPoint, said in a statement to The Houston Chronicle. "As we close in on the remaining outages, customers should ensure that there isn't damage to their weatherheads and are able to receive power."

Advertisement

A weatherhead bridges the gap between a power line and a customer's property.

"Our restoration crews are now converging on remaining areas with significant structural damage as well as localized outages to get the lights back on for those customers who are without power," CenterPoint said in a Sunday statement.

The utility, which has been criticized by customers and government officials for its response time and communication issues, said it is conducting "a thorough review of our response to support our customers and our community, especially when they need us most.".

The PUC, the state regulator, announced it is investigating the situation. Chairman Thomas Gleeson said the commission's staff will recommend changes CenterPoint can make before the hurricane season is over on Nov. 30. And the agency will report to Gov. Greg Abbott and legislative leaders in December on potential changes to state law.

"I think it's clear the quality of their infrastructure, their ability to maintain that infrastructure, and their communication with their customers has been called into question," Gleeson said at a news conference with state and local leaders.

Abbott said Monday: "CenterPoint has completely dropped the ball" on restoring power.

The governor set a July 31 deadline for the company to give him recommendations to improve response to a situation like the one with Beryl.

Advertisement

Houston restaurants have filed a class action lawsuit against CenterPoint after they lost power.

Elsewhere, parts of Galveston are also without power, including Isla Del Sol, Sea Isle and Jamaica Beach.

Most of the power lines are above ground.

According to CenterPoint, in the Houston area, there are 21,763 miles of underground distribution lines and 26 miles of underground transmission lines.

"Transmission circuits are extraordinarily expensive, far more so than the ones behind your house," Don Russell, an engineer who teaches at Texas A&M, told KPRC-TV in May.

The estimated cost is several billion dollars, according to researchers.

In Florida, the main utility, Florida Power & Light, is working to bury more lines.

Since 2018, the company has focused on its Storm Secure Underground Program, which replaces the overhead power lines in neighborhoods with underground lines.

"I think it's important to know that there's no system that is fully hurricane proof or ever will be hurricane proof," FPL spokesperson Conlan Kennedy said to GulfShore Business. "When a hurricane or a big storm strikes, there will be outages, and it's really important for customers to prepare for that."

That includes implementing underground power lines to about 90% of new neighborhoods.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

'Let's make it official,' House Speaker Johnson says in naming Trump GOP nominee
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Let's make it official,' House Speaker Johnson says in naming Trump GOP nominee
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump received the majority of delegates Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and was officially named the GOP nominee, two days after surviving an assassination attempt.
Amid 'dynamic threat environment,' Biden gives RFK Jr. Secret Service protection
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Amid 'dynamic threat environment,' Biden gives RFK Jr. Secret Service protection
July 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Monday that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be getting Secret Service protection as requested for some time now.
Judge dismisses Donald Trump's classified documents case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge dismisses Donald Trump's classified documents case
July 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday.
Donald Trump names Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump names Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump named Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate for the presidential election as the Republican National Convention began in Milwaukee on Monday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell backs interest rate cut before inflation drops to 2%
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell backs interest rate cut before inflation drops to 2%
July 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve won't wait until inflation hits 2% annually to cut interest rates, Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday at the Economic Club in Washington, D.C.
Trump Media stock value soars after ex-president's attempted assassination
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump Media stock value soars after ex-president's attempted assassination
July 15 (UPI) -- The stock value of Trump Media Group, parent company of Truth Social, soared Monday after the assassination attempt Saturday on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
July 15 (UPI) -- Jurors deliberating in the federal fraud trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez on Monday sent a note to the judge asking whether a not guilty verdict on one count requires unanimity.
Macy's ends buyout talks with activist investor group
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Macy's ends buyout talks with activist investor group
July 15 (UPI) -- Macy's announced Monday it was ending negotiations with an activist investor group for a more than $6 billion buyout of the department store chain as the storied company tries to mitigate negative financial trends.
Secret Service to 'fully participate' in review of Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Secret Service to 'fully participate' in review of Trump assassination attempt
July 15 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that the agency will take part in an independent review of Sunday's assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump on Saturday.
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
July 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Birmingham on Sunday night were hunting for suspects in two fatal shootings that killed a combined seven people and wounded 10 others on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
Judge dismisses Donald Trump's classified documents case
Judge dismisses Donald Trump's classified documents case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement