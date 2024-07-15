Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 15, 2024 / 7:43 PM

Joe Biden says 'mental acuity has been pretty damn good' during NBC interview

By Allen Cone
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Monday. Biden sat down with NBC News Anchor Lester Holt for an interview on Monday, as well. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 2 | President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Monday. Biden sat down with NBC News Anchor Lester Holt for an interview on Monday, as well. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Joe Biden remains insistent he's staying in the race for another four years as the nation's oldest president, saying his "mental acuity has been pretty damn good," during an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt on Monday.

Holt interviewed the president at the White House on Monday afternoon. The network aired excerpts on NBC and MSNBC with the full interview to be broadcast at 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Biden isn't backing down despite some Democrats, including members of Congress, governors, donors and media commentators, saying he should step down in the race against former President Don Trump.

"I listen to them," he said about the voters who selected him to be their nominee during the primaries and caucuses.

Advertisement

Pressed on whether he has the stamina and cognition to be president for another four years, he said: "I'm old. But I'm only three years older than Trump, number one. And number two, my mental acuity has been pretty damn good. I've gotten more done than any president has in a long time in three-and-a-half years. I'm willing to be judged on that.

"I understand why people say, 'God, he's 81 years old. Whoa. What's he gonna be when he's 83 years old, 84 years?' It's a legitimate question to ask."

When asked whom he consults when deciding to stay in the race or dropping out, he responded: "Me. I've been doing this a long time."

Biden was interviewed by ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos on July 5 in Madison, Wis., hours after a campaign stop there and one week after his poor debate performance with Trump. Biden also has appeared at a rally in Michigan.

The interview was Biden's first since his rival, former President Donald Trump, was wounded Saturday night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

Biden was asked about telling donors: "We're done talking about the debate, it's time to put Trump in a bullseye."

Advertisement

"Look, the truth of the matter was, what I guess I was talking about at the time was there was very little focus on Trump's agenda."

Holt said: "Yeah, the term was 'bulls-eye'."

"It was a mistake to use the word -- I didn't say crosshairs, I meant bulls-eye, I meant focus on him, focus on what he's doing," Biden said.

The president then mentioned Trump's comments and actions.

"I'm not the guy that said, 'I want to be a dictator on day one.' I'm not the guy that refused to accept the outcome of the election. ... You can't only love your country when you win. And so the focus was on what he's saying," he said.

And he said: "I am not engaged in that rhetoric. Now my opponent is engaged in that rhetoric: He talks about it'll be a bloodbath if he loses, talking about how he's going to forgive all the actions, I guess suspend the sentences of all those who were arrested and sentenced to go to jail because of what happened in the Capitol. I'm not out there making fun of like when, remember the picture of Donald Trump when Nancy Pelosi's husband was hit with a hammer going -- talking -- joking about it?"

Advertisement

On Sunday from the Oval Office, he called on Americans to "lower the temperature" of the campaign.

Monday's interview was conducted after Trump named Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

"It's not unusual, he's going to surround himself with people who agree completely with him," Biden said.

The interview was scheduled to be conducted in Austin, Texas, but was moved after the assassination attempt of Trump.

Read More

Latest Headlines

On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
On 2nd day of deliberations, jurors in Sen. Menendez trial ask judge about guilty verdict
July 15 (UPI) -- Jurors deliberating in the federal fraud trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez on Monday sent a note to the judge asking whether a not guilty verdict on one count requires unanimity.
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
July 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday.
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
J.D. Vance makes first appearance at RNC as Donald Trump's VP running mate
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump named Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate for the presidential election as the Republican National Convention began in Milwaukee on Monday.
Republicans sue Michigan governor over voter registration locations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republicans sue Michigan governor over voter registration locations
July 15 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sued by Republicans for allowing federal Veterans Affairs and Small Business Administration locations to be used for voter registration,
'Let's make it official,' House Speaker Johnson says in naming Trump GOP nominee
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
'Let's make it official,' House Speaker Johnson says in naming Trump GOP nominee
July 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump received the majority of delegates Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and was officially named the GOP nominee, two days after surviving an assassination attempt.
Amid 'dynamic threat environment,' Biden gives RFK Jr. Secret Service protection
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amid 'dynamic threat environment,' Biden gives RFK Jr. Secret Service protection
July 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Monday that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be getting Secret Service protection as requested for some time now.
Week after hurricane, 238K people remain without power in Houston area
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Week after hurricane, 238K people remain without power in Houston area
July 15 (UPI) -- Nearly 240,000 Houston-area residents remain without power, one week after Hurricane Beryl struck the state, as the main utility, CenterPoint, expects electricity to be restored to 98% of affected residents by Wednesday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell backs interest rate cut before inflation drops to 2%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell backs interest rate cut before inflation drops to 2%
July 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve won't wait until inflation hits 2% annually to cut interest rates, Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday at the Economic Club in Washington, D.C.
Trump Media stock value soars after ex-president's attempted assassination
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump Media stock value soars after ex-president's attempted assassination
July 15 (UPI) -- The stock value of Trump Media Group, parent company of Truth Social, soared Monday after the assassination attempt Saturday on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.
Macy's ends buyout talks with activist investor group
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Macy's ends buyout talks with activist investor group
July 15 (UPI) -- Macy's announced Monday it was ending negotiations with an activist investor group for a more than $6 billion buyout of the department store chain as the storied company tries to mitigate negative financial trends.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Texas governor threatens utility company over remaining Beryl outages
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Kenyan man arrested, admits to killing 42 women, including his wife
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Shootings kill 7, wound 10 in Birmingham, Ala.; police hunt for suspects
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
Winston, one of the world's oldest silverbacks, dies at age 52 at San Diego zoo
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
Justice Department authorizes appeal after judge dismisses Trump's classified documents case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement