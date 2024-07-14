Advertisement
July 14, 2024 / 3:19 PM / Updated at 3:46 PM

Corey Comperatore, other victims, identified in Trump rally shooting

By Mark Moran
Law enforcement snipers set up before the arrival of former president Trump on a rooftop overlooking a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday. During the campaign rally Trump was rushed off stage by Secret Service after a shooting. A man attending the rally was fatally shot. Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE
Law enforcement snipers set up before the arrival of former president Trump on a rooftop overlooking a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday. During the campaign rally Trump was rushed off stage by Secret Service after a shooting. A man attending the rally was fatally shot. Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- The victim in the Saturday assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania has been identified as a former volunteer fire chief and died while attempting to protect his family, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was an avid Trump supporter and was attending a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. rally with his wife and two daughters, Shapiro said, and dove on them when gunshots interrupted Trump's speech about 6 minutes in.

"Corey went to church every Sunday," Shapiro said in a press briefing Sunday. "Corey loved this community, and most especially Corey loved his family. Corey died a hero."

Comperatore was the former chief of the Buffalo Township, Pa. Volunteer Fire Company.

Comperatore was an avid supporter of Trump and excited to be at Trump's rally Saturday in Butler, Shapiro said. He was there with his wife and two daughters and dove over them to protect them when gunshots were heard in the crowd, the governor said Comperatore's wife Helen told him.

"He was a hero that shielded his daughters," Comperatore's sister Dawn Comperatore Schafer posted on Facebook.

"His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality."

Two other Pennsylvania residents were also shot at the rally, Shapiro said.

The second victim has been identified as 57-year-old David Dutch, of New Kensington, PA, who is currently listed in stable condition, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The third victim was identified as 74-year-old James Copenhaver, of Moon Township, PA. He is also listed in stable condition.

"These victims and their families are certainly in our thoughts today," said Colonel Christopher Paris, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner. "The Pennsylvania State Police continue to work tirelessly alongside our federal, state and local partners as this investigation continues."

"Last night was shocking for this community and for this commonwealth, and I know, for this country," Shapiro continued. "Political disagreements can never, ever be addressed through violence. Disagreements are OK, but we need to use a peaceful political process to settle those differences."

The shooter was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park. He was fatally shot just seconds after firing at Trump with an AR-15 that was purchased by his father in 2013, the FBI said. There is no known motive for the attempted assassination, the agency said.

Shapiro said he has called for flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Comperatore.

"Corey was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing," Shapiro said.

Officials have said there are no changes planned for the Republican National Convention, scheduled to kick off Monday in Milwaukee.

