Trump family responds to shooting of former president

July 14 (UPI) -- Members of the Trump took to social media on Sunday to respond to the shooting of former President Donald Trump, trying to appeal for unity in the wake of the political violence. "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," Melania Trump said in a statement. Advertisement

Melania expressed gratefulness to the Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who helped protect her husband and gave condolences to the family members and "innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act." At least one person, and the shooter, are dead while two others remain critically injured.

"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion -- his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," Melania said. "The core facets of my husband's life -- his human side -- were buried below the political machine."

She called on Americans to "reunite" and "ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence."

Marla Maples, Trump's ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Tiffany, asked for prayers for the former president in a brief statement. Just days ago, she had expressed willingness to serve as his vice president.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the former president and Ivana Trump, shared memories of her late mother Sunday, Ivana, in the aftermath of her father's shooting.

"Two years ago today, my mom passed away. I believe she was watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life," Ivana said on social media. "I miss her every day and pray for the safety of the family and friends she left behind."

In an earlier statement, she expressed love for her father as she blasted the "senseless violence" that left him injured at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Never surrender!!" Eric Trump, the president's son, said on social media.

Donald Trump Jr., his other son with Ivana, went on a tirade criticizing the media for its coverage of the shooting, as well as Democratic politicians for what he insinuated were failures that led to his father's shooting.

"If @BennieGThompson and the Democrats got their way," he said, "my dad would be dead right now."