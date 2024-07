Former President Donald Trump is rushed off stage by Secret Service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania. Photo by David Maxwell/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- The man who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump has been identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks. The FBI, in a brief statement, said the 20-year-old Crooks was from Bethel Park, a suburb of Pittsburgh about an hour south of Butler -- where the former president was holding a campaign rally. Advertisement

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," the FBI said, encouraging anyone with videos or information about the shooting to come forward.

Crooks was a registered Republican, voter registration information reviewed by UPI shows. But records from the Federal Election Commission show he donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project through the Democratic donation platform ActBlue in January 2021.

Bethel Park Police advised Sunday that roads were closed in the area, likely to protect Crooks' family in the aftermath of the shooting.

Further information about Crooks and motivation about the shooting was not immediately known, but a student named Thomas Crooks received a $500 academic award, reported by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review in 2022. He does not appear to have a criminal history.