Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley smiles during her primary night watch party at The Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Haley was defeated in her home state by former president Donald Trump. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, the last Republican to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, will now attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week in the aftermath of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump. Haley, who was considered a moderate during her campaign, dropped her election bid earlier this year, stating at the time that she wasn't sure if she would support Trump as she seemingly reluctantly surrendered to his dominance over the GOP. Advertisement

When Haley released her 97 delegates and encouraged them to support Trump at the convention, a spokesperson revealed that the former ambassador was not invited.

After Trump was shot at his rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend, sources who spoke to NPR confirmed she will now speak at the RNC. Others who reported the news include the Wall Street Journal and its sister publications: the New York Post and Fox News.

"This should horrify every freedom-loving American," Haley said on social media after the assassination attempt. "Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized. We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer."