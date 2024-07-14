Advertisement
July 14, 2024 / 11:04 AM

New endorsements for Trump roll in after assassination attempt

By Adam Schrader
Elon Musk attends the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 13, 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Elon Musk attends the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 13, 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- A flurry of new endorsements for Donald Trump rolled in after a failed assassination attempt against the former president.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, said in a statement on his platform X. With his post, he shared video footage of Trump raising his fist and covered in blood.

Musk has shown preference for Trump since taking over Twitter in 2022 and restoring the former president's personal account, after it was permanently suspended on Jan. 8, 2021, just days after his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

He has often expressed criticism of President Joe Biden and his "radical far-left" immigration policies.

The tech billionaire later reposted a statement from hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, who noted that he had long supported Trump over Biden in the race but chose to formally endorse him in the aftermath of the shooting.

And Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, the decentralized blockchain-based operating system, called Trump a "better choice for the crypto industry" who can "ensure fairer treatment," with an image of Trump in the aftermath of the shooting.

Meanwhile, people have taken to social media to encourage former Vice President Mike Pence to endorse his former boss after he released a statement addressing the shooting.

"Karen and I thank God that President Trump is safe and recovering following yesterday's attempted assassination and are grateful for the swift response by Secret Service that undoubtedly saved lives," Pence had said. "We are praying for his full recovery and for those lost and injured in this horrific attack. There is no place in America for political violence and it must be universally condemned."

