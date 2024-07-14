Advertisement
July 14, 2024 / 3:49 PM

Lawmakers plan bill to bolster Secret Service protection after Trump shooting

By Adam Schrader
President Joe Biden delivers remarks after former President Donald Trump was injured following a shooting at a July 13 election rally in Pennsylvania in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Sunday, July 14, 2024. The attack on Saturday killed one spectator at the scene and left two others critically injured. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden delivers remarks after former President Donald Trump was injured following a shooting at a July 13 election rally in Pennsylvania in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Sunday, July 14, 2024. The attack on Saturday killed one spectator at the scene and left two others critically injured. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- A group of bipartisan lawmakers are planning a bill to bolster Secret Service protection after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a political rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

"Last night's attempted assassination of former President Trump was a dark moment in our nation's history. As reports continue to emerge, it's clear that more protection is needed for all major candidates for president," a spokesperson for Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-NY, confirmed to UPI by email.

"That's why we're planning on introducing bipartisan legislation providing President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. with enhanced Secret Service protection. Anything less would be a disservice to our democracy."

The Torres spokesperson did not respond to questions about whether protections would be offered to Green Party candidate Jill Stein or others campaigning ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Anthony Guglielmi - the spokesman for the Secret Service -- has shot down an "untrue assertion" levied by some of Trump's supporters that he had requested security resources which went rebuffed before the shooting.

"This is absolutely false," he said on social media. "In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo."

Trump, who flew to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after he was shot Saturday to recover at his Bedminster golf club, said Sunday that he would not delay his plans to travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the Republican National Convention this week.

"I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 p.m. TODAY. Thank you!"

