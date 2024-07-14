Advertisement
U.S. News
July 14, 2024 / 4:52 PM

Biden calls for independent investigation of Trump shooting

By Mark Moran
President Joe Biden delivers remarks after former President Donald Trump was injured following a shooting at a July 13 election rally in Pennsylvania in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Sunday. The attack on Saturday killed one spectator at the scene and left two others critically injured. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | President Joe Biden delivers remarks after former President Donald Trump was injured following a shooting at a July 13 election rally in Pennsylvania in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Sunday. The attack on Saturday killed one spectator at the scene and left two others critically injured. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for unity in the wake of the assassination attempt of Donald Trump, and said an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the Saturday shooting is ongoing.

"Last night, I spoke with Donald Trump. I'm sincerely grateful that he's doing well," Biden said in remarks from the White House Sunday. "We had a short but good conversation."

Biden said nothing is more important in America now than unity, and that "we'll debate and we'll disagree, " Biden continued. "That's not going to change, but we're not going to lose sight of who we are as Americans. We must unite as one nation and demonstrate who we are."

As a former president and presumptive Republican nominee for 2024, Biden said Trump receives a heightened level of security from the Secret Service and that will continue.

He said he has directed the Secret Service to review all security measures for the Republican National Convention, scheduled to kick off Monday in Milwaukee, and called for an independent review of security at the Pennsylvania rally Saturday, where Trump was shot and wounded during his speech, a rally attendee was killed, and two others were injured.

The Secret Service posted video on social media of Trump walking down the steps of his campaign plane with no assistance.

World leaders, including newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, condemned the violence and hoped for Trump's speedy recovery.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies, and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack," Starmer wrote on X.

