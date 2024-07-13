Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2024 / 4:29 PM / Updated at 4:31 PM

Houston residents under heat wave still without power after Hurricane Beryl

By Ehren Wynder
Texas utility CenterPoint Energy said trees fallen on service lines could cause customers to still be without power even if the utility's map shows power was restored in their area. File Photo by Carlos Ramirez/EPA-EFE
Texas utility CenterPoint Energy said trees fallen on service lines could cause customers to still be without power even if the utility's map shows power was restored in their area. File Photo by Carlos Ramirez/EPA-EFE

July 13 (UPI) -- Nearly 700,000 electric customers in Houston were still without power Saturday, and most of them aren't expected to be back online until next week.

Of those, nearly 590,000 have service with Houston's main utility, CenterPoint Energy, according to Poweroutage.us. About 2.26 million CenterPoint customers initially didn't have electricity following Hurricane Beryl's devastating path through Texas on Monday, which killed at least 10 people in the Lone Star State.

Advertisement

CenterPoint serves 2.6 million in the state.

CenterPoint said it is rushing to repair the damage to the region's power grid but estimated about 500,000 customers will not get their power back until sometime next week.

Related

Besides residential customers, the outages have affected vital infrastructure such as hospitals, assisted living facilities and water treatment plants.

Boil alerts are in place for eight counties in the Houston and Galveston areas, and distribution centers are handing out bottled water to people in need.

Texans, meanwhile, have been suffering without cooling under a heatwave, with temperatures peaking in the low 90s over the past week. The high temperatures are expected to persist into next week.

Many people have expressed frustration with CenterPoint over what they feel was a lack of preparation for Beryl.

Advertisement

The utility responded to customer complaints that its outage map showed areas without power as being restored.

According to CenterPoint, those residents may be experiencing a "nested outage," meaning power was restored to the equipment servicing the area, but some homes might still be without power due to a localized issue such as a damaged transformer or a fallen tree on a service line.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told CNN that Gov. Gregg Abbot requested an investigation into how CenterPoint and other utilities responded to the storm.

"I'm sure we will find that there are things they could have done better," Patrick said.

CenterPoint CEO Jason Wells told the Houston Chronicle he was proud of the company's efforts but acknowledged it could have responded better.

"I think we could do a better job of communicating expectations with our customers, and I personally own that," Wells said.

CenterPoint restored power to roughly 1.1 million within 48 hours of the storms' passing. Wells said.

CenterPoint initially mobilized about 3,000 contractors in anticipation of the storm, believing it would stay west of Houston, but the utility called about 7,000 more as the storm appeared ready to hit the city directly.

Advertisement

Shelters and cooling centers, meanwhile, have popped up in the greater Houston area for residents to escape their sweltering homes.

Houston Public Libraries, Harris County Precinct 4 and local YMCA centers all have opened their doors to allow residents the chance to escape the heat.

Additionally, the Houston Food Bank is supporting dozens of food distribution sites and shelters in the area.

Latest Headlines

Detroit audience implores Biden to stay in the race
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Detroit audience implores Biden to stay in the race
July 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden in Detroit Friday night affirmed his ability to win the Nov. 5 election as he undertakes campaign stops in several battleground states.
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
July 13 (UPI) -- Meta said Friday it would remove restrictions placed on Donald Trump's social media accounts ahead of next week's Republican National Convention.
Post Office raising stamps price by 5 cents to 73 cents on Sunday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Post Office raising stamps price by 5 cents to 73 cents on Sunday
July 13 (UPI) -- The cost to mail a letter will rise to 73 cents starting Sunday after the U.S. Postal Service announced its second price increase this year.
Record-smashing West heat wave to continue into another week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Record-smashing West heat wave to continue into another week
A stifling heat wave roasting the west since the beginning of July will relent some areas this weekend, but will also continue to expand its footprint to the east across the central U.S., challenging records.
Five hurt after vehicle plunges into Yellowstone geyser
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Five hurt after vehicle plunges into Yellowstone geyser
July 13 (UPI) -- Officials in Yellowstone National Park have successfully removed a fully-submerged vehicle from a geyser, after the SUV went off the road and crashed.
Western U.S. heat wave to roll eastward
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Western U.S. heat wave to roll eastward
The core of the massive heat dome responsible for multiple all-time record highs in California and Nevada will slowly shift eastward through this weekend and into next week.
Trump says he would like to name his VP pick 'slightly before' convention
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump says he would like to name his VP pick 'slightly before' convention
July 12 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Friday teased his shortlist of names for vice president in the days leading up to the Republican National Convention.
Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case due to suppressed evidence
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case due to suppressed evidence
July 12 (UPI) -- In a surprise development, the judge in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial dismissed the case Friday, siding with his lawyers who argued the prosecution failed to turn over vital evidence to the case.
3 injured as smoking laptop forces evacuation of Miami-bound airliner in San Francisco
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
3 injured as smoking laptop forces evacuation of Miami-bound airliner in San Francisco
July 12 (UPI) -- Smoke from a passenger's laptop prompted the evacuation of an American Airlines plane at San Francisco International Airport Friday.
Rudy Giuliani's creditors free to seek his assets after judge throws out bankruptcy case
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani's creditors free to seek his assets after judge throws out bankruptcy case
July 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday dismissed Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, giving his creditors the opportunity to begin pursuing his assets.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 injured as smoking laptop forces evacuation of Miami-bound airliner in San Francisco
3 injured as smoking laptop forces evacuation of Miami-bound airliner in San Francisco
Rudy Giuliani's creditors free to seek his assets after judge throws out bankruptcy case
Rudy Giuliani's creditors free to seek his assets after judge throws out bankruptcy case
Trump says he would like to name his VP pick 'slightly before' convention
Trump says he would like to name his VP pick 'slightly before' convention
Five hurt after vehicle plunges into Yellowstone geyser
Five hurt after vehicle plunges into Yellowstone geyser
British security guard gets life sentence for plot to rape, kill TV news host
British security guard gets life sentence for plot to rape, kill TV news host
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement