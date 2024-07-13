Advertisement
July 13, 2024 / 6:44 PM / Updated at 7:04 PM

Trump 'safe' after gunshots at Pa. rally, rushed offstage

By Ehren Wynder & Allen Cone
Trump embed

July 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump unexpectedly fell to the ground onstage as gunshots went off at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

An FBI spokesman said in a statement that there was an incident and Trump is "safe." A campaign spokesperson said the former president was being checked out at a hospital.

Less than 10 minutes into Trump's speech, gunshots rang out over the crowd that gathered to hear him speak in Butler, local media reported.

"And then the worst president in the history of our country took over. And look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people [came in illegally]. And, you know, that's a little bit old, that chart ... that chart's a couple of months old. And if you want to really see something that sad, take a look at what happened over ..." Trump said before the gunshots went off, per Fox News.

The former president hit the ground behind the podium for cover. His Secret Service detail surrounded him and then led him offstage to a vehicle.

As he was hurried off stage, Trump appeared to be bleeding from his right ear.

Despite his injury, Trump turned back to the crowd and pumped his fist before he was escorted off the scene.

Thousands of people had turned up at the Butler Farm Show Grounds Saturday despite temperatures hovering in the 90s.

"We heard a bunch of ... loud cracking noises. At first I thought: Is that fireworks? All of a sudden everyone started screaming," CNN's Alayna Treene, who was reporting from the rally, said.

Spectators chanted "USA" and they then departed from the grounds.

Among the list of scheduled speakers was Doug McCormick, who is running to unseat Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in November.

Trump is visiting to the battleground state of Pennsylvania ahead of the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee, where he is expected to announce his long-awaited running mate.

The shortlist of names includes North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Burgum following the incident posted on X, "please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today."

President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation.

Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service chief of communications later issued a statement that Trump was safe following the incident.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Guglielmi said.

A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement obtained by ABC News, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

