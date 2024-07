1 of 5 | Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is now cancer free, the 64-year-old confirmed in a post on X Friday, which began with the sentence “I want to share an update about my health.” File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is now cancer free, the 64-year-old confirmed in a post on X Friday, which credited her diagnosis to early detection and care from her doctor. Klobuchar, the first female senator from Minnesota, said she got the news from her doctors after a regular six-month checkup. Advertisement

The former presidential candidate publicly revealed in 2021 she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer, calling the news "scary at times." She later underwent surgery and radiation treatments.

"I recently had my routine 6-month exam at Mayo Clinic, which I have had regularly ever since being diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer and successfully treated in 2021," Klobuchar said in the post.

"Thanks to early detection and diligent follow-up visits, my doctor says I am now cancer-free."

The former corporate lawyer and Yale Law School graduate on Friday urged all Americans to be diligent when it comes to cancer detection.

At the time of her cancer diagnosis, the mother of one admitted she'd skipped routine checks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to again encourage every Minnesotan and every American to get their routine screenings, exams and follow-ups. It made a huge difference for me, and I know it can make a huge difference for so many others. Our health is not something we can ever take for granted, and this is another reminder that each day is a gift," Klobuchar said in the statement.

Klobuchar is the senior senator from Minnesota, having first been elected to office in 2007.

She currently chairs the Senate Rules and Administration Committee.

In 2020, she sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination before eventually dropping out of the race and endorsing then-candidate Joe Biden.