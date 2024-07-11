Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2024 / 11:00 PM / Updated at 9:27 AM

Storied NASA astronaut Joe Engel dies at 91

By Mark Moran
Retired astronaut Joe Engel died at the age of 91 on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of NASA/Website
1 of 2 | Retired astronaut Joe Engel died at the age of 91 on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of NASA/Website

July 11 (UPI) -- Friends, family and former colleagues are mourning the death of retired astronaut Joe Engel, 91, who died in his Houston home on Wednesday, NASA announced.

Engel was a U.S. Air Force major general and the only astronaut to pilot both the X-15 experimental aircraft and the space shuttle.

Advertisement

"A natural pilot, Gen. Joe Engle helped humanity's dreams take flight -- in the X-15 program, the Apollo Program and as one of the first commanders in the Space Shuttle Program," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

"He was one of the first astronauts I met at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. I'll never forget his big smile, his warmth and his courage. We all will miss him."

Related

Engel's tenure reached back as far as the Apollo program in 1977, when he served as a backup pilot for the Apollo 14 mission, and then commanded the space shuttle Discovery in 1985, which was known as one of NASA's most challenging missions.

The Discovery crew deployed three commercial satellites, then retrieved, repaired and redeployed another malfunctioning satellite that had been launched on a previous shuttle mission.

Advertisement

"As we mourn the immense loss of Joe, we're thankful for his notable contributions to the advancement of human spaceflight," said Vanessa Wyche, director at the NASA Johnson Space Center. "Joe's accomplishments and legacy of perseverance will continue to inspire and impact generations of explorers for years to come."

Engel acquired a lot of significant numbers as a pilot and an astronaut. He logged more than 14,000 flight hours as a jet pilot, 224 hours in space and flew more than 180 different types of aircraft over his career.

He earned his pilot wings in 1958 and was selected as an astronaut at the age of 32 after an already successful and respected career as a highly decorated and awarded Air Force pilot.

Engel was born in Chapman, Kan., in 1932, and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in aeronautical engineering in 1955.

"Joe Henry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Blessed with natural piloting skills, Gen. Joe, as he was known to many, was at his happiest in any cockpit. Always with a smile, he lived a fulfilled life as a proud American, U.S. Air Force pilot, astronaut and Kansas Jayhawk," his wife, Jeanie, said in the NASA statement.

Advertisement

"His passing leaves a tremendous loss in our hearts. We take comfort that he has joined Tom Stafford and George Abbey, two of the best friends anyone could ask for."

Notable deaths of 2024

Joe Engel
NASA astronaut Joe Engel, who served as a backup pilot for the Apollo 14 mission and then later commanded the space shuttle Discovery in 1985, died at the age of 91 on July 10. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

Hungary's Viktor Orban meets with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hungary's Viktor Orban meets with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
July 12 (UPI) -- Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited former U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, proclaiming afterward that he can bring an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. levels sanctions over occupied West Bank violence
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. levels sanctions over occupied West Bank violence
July 12 (UPI) -- The United States has again leveled sanctions targeting those fueling violence and instability in the West Bank.
House Republicans vote to overturn new Title IX sex and discrimination rules
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House Republicans vote to overturn new Title IX sex and discrimination rules
July 12 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Thursday voted to nullify a new Biden administration rule aimed at increasing protections for transgender students.
In highly watched appearance, Joe Biden lauds NATO as he blasts Putin, Trump
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In highly watched appearance, Joe Biden lauds NATO as he blasts Putin, Trump
July 11 (UPI) -- Aiming to reassure world leaders and fellow Democrats that he is fit to serve four more years, President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered his first solo press conference to close the 75th NATO Summit in Washington D.C.
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial: Experts testify on live bullets found on 'Rust' movie set
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial: Experts testify on live bullets found on 'Rust' movie set
July 11 (UPI) -- According to testimony in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial Thursday from crime scene technician Marissa Poppell, a live bullet was discovered in another Rust actor's bandolier and elsewhere on the movie set.
Trump wants hush money conviction dismissed after Supreme Court's immunity ruling
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump wants hush money conviction dismissed after Supreme Court's immunity ruling
July 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump wants a state court judge to throw out his New York hush money criminal conviction, claiming he should be shielded from punishment for his involvement in election interference.
Days after Beryl's landfall, 1.2 million remain without power in Houston area
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Days after Beryl's landfall, 1.2 million remain without power in Houston area
July 11 (UPI) -- More than 1.2 million utility customers in Houston remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, which came ashore in Southeast Texas early in the week, utility officials said Thursday afternoon.
As NATO summit concludes with more U.S. military aid for Ukraine, many focus on Biden's high-stakes speech
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
As NATO summit concludes with more U.S. military aid for Ukraine, many focus on Biden's high-stakes speech
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will top off this week's NATO summit in Washington D.C. with a high-stakes news conference Thursday evening.
Tesla 'robotaxi' delayed, stock slides
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Tesla 'robotaxi' delayed, stock slides
July 11 (UPI) -- Tesla has delayed plans to roll out its robotaxi until October, the company said Thursday. Shares in the electric car company slid 8.4% and continued to drop more than 2% in after-hours trading.
Hot car deaths reach 9 in 2024, highlight increased risk amid intense heat
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Hot car deaths reach 9 in 2024, highlight increased risk amid intense heat
Hot car deaths continue to be a pressing concern across the country. Since 1990, at least 1,093 children have lost their lives after being left in vehicles, according to KidsAndCarSafety.org.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IRS collects more than $1 billion in back taxes from wealthy under Biden's IRA
IRS collects more than $1 billion in back taxes from wealthy under Biden's IRA
In highly watched appearance, Joe Biden lauds NATO as he blasts Putin, Trump
In highly watched appearance, Joe Biden lauds NATO as he blasts Putin, Trump
U.S. military unable to reconnect Gaza aid pier, says it will 'soon cease operations'
U.S. military unable to reconnect Gaza aid pier, says it will 'soon cease operations'
House Republicans vote to overturn new Title IX sex and discrimination rules
House Republicans vote to overturn new Title IX sex and discrimination rules
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial: Experts testify on live bullets found on 'Rust' movie set
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial: Experts testify on live bullets found on 'Rust' movie set
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement