U.S. News
July 12, 2024 / 12:34 PM

One dead, search still on for two missing in Hawaii helicopter crash

By Simon Druker
A helicopter operated by Ali'i Kaua'i Air Tours and Charters was carrying one pilot and two passengers when it crashed into the water around a quarter mile offshore of the island of Kauai around 1:20 p.m. PDT Thursday, Kaua‘i Police Chief Todd Raybuck confirmed. Photo courtesy of Kaua‘i Police Department
A helicopter operated by Ali'i Kaua'i Air Tours and Charters was carrying one pilot and two passengers when it crashed into the water around a quarter mile offshore of the island of Kauai around 1:20 p.m. PDT Thursday, Kaua'i Police Chief Todd Raybuck confirmed. Photo courtesy of Kaua'i Police Department

July 12 (UPI) -- One person died and crews are expected to resume searching Friday for two people following a helicopter crash in Hawaii.

The helicopter operated by Ali'i Kaua'i Air Tours and Charters was carrying one pilot and two passengers when it crashed into the water around a quarter mile offshore of the island of Kauai, the County of Kaua'i confirmed in a post on Facebook.

Hikers spotted the aircraft as it was heading into the water off of the Na Pali Coast around 1:20 p.m. PDT Thursday and alerted emergency officials.

The body of one person was recovered around 2:25 p.m. PDT and the multi-agency search continued through the afternoon before suspending efforts at sundown.

Officials are expected to hold a news conference updating the situation at 11 p.m. PDT Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration enacted a temporary moratorium on flights in the area.

The identities of the three people on board have not been released and it is not clear if the body recovered is that of the pilot of one of the two passengers.

"Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragedy. We will continue working with our partners to locate the missing individuals and provide support during this difficult time," Kaua'i Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck said in the Facebook post.

"Our multi-agency response remains focused on the search and recovery efforts."

The U.S. Coast Guard is participating in the search along with state and local officials.

"As search and recovery operations continue, the State stands fully prepared to work in tandem with the County of Kaua'i and our Federal partners. We thank all responders and agency partners for their assistance during this difficult time," acting Gov. Sylvia Luke said in the Facebook statement.

The sightseeing company's website says it operates a Robinson R44 helicopter for its "doors off/on" air tours, with up to three passengers permitted.

The four-seat light helicopter is manufactured by the California-based Robinson Helicopter Company. More than 6,600 have been manufactured since it received FAA certification in 1992, making it one of the best-selling general aviation aircraft of all time.

