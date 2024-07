Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is decorated for the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention from July 15-to 8, where Donald Trump is expected to announce his running mate. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Friday teased his shortlist of names for vice president in the days leading up to the Republican National Convention. The names for Trump's No. 2 position currently being floated are Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and J.D. Vance of Ohio ,and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Advertisement

Trump also praised Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as being "fierce and great" in a recent TV appearance.

The former president has been in no hurry to announce his VP pick. In a Friday interview on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," he said he would like to announce his decision during the convention, which takes place July 15 to 17, or slightly before.

"I'd love to do it during the convention, which would be, you know, or just slightly before the convention, like Monday," Trump said. "I'd love to do it on Tuesday or Wednesday, actually, but for a lot of complex reasons that you people understand, pretty much don't do that."

A proposed amendment to the convention rulebook could allow Trump to keep Republicans in suspense until the very last minute.

Advertisement

The amendment does away with a clause that states delegates must declare their support for the presumptive presidential nominee and their running mate "not later than an hour prior" to putting their names up for nomination.

The Trump campaign, however, has maintained Trump could announce his decision at any time. It's possible he could even name his vice president pick Saturday at a planned rally in Pennsylvania.