U.S. News
July 12, 2024 / 2:20 PM

Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial: Judge sends jury home after surprise motion to throw out case

By Ehren Wynder
The third day in Alec Baldwin's New Mexico manslaughter trial ended without jurors hearing any testimony, as the judge dismissed them to review the defense's motion to dismiss the case. Pool Photo by Ramsay de Give/EPA-EFE
July 12 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin's lawyer's on Friday filed a surprise motion to have his manslaughter case thrown out because the state failed to turn over a box of ammunition to the defense.

Defense Attorney Luke Nikas told Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer the prosecution's failure was part of a broader pattern of disclosure violations.

"This is over and over and over again," Nikas said. "This is not the first time. This is not the second time. It's not the third time. It's time for this case to be dismissed."

Sommer then dismissed the jury for the day to allow further review of the defense motion.

It is unclear when Sommer will rule on the motion, but it could be as early as today.

One option for Sommer would be to tell the jury to decide whether or not the state withheld the rounds because it knew it would help the defense.

The judge could also delay the case to allow the defense to fully examine the evidence, but Nikas argued the defense already laid out its strategy.

Baldwin is on trial in Santa Fe, N.M., for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a live round from a prop gun Baldwin was using on the set of the film Rust. He faces 18 months in prison if convicted.

Baldwin has maintained he was unaware the gun contained a live round and that he did not pull the trigger when the gun went off.

A major mystery in the case is how live rounds got mixed up with blanks on the movie set.

Former police officer Troy Teske turned in the batch of rounds the defense accused prosecutors of hiding to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in March.

Teske claimed the rounds came from movie prop supplier Seth Kenney, owner of PDQ Props, and that they would match the bullet that killed Hutchins.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey argued the rounds Teske turned over did not match the rounds found on set because the primers were different colors.

"This is a wild goose chase," Morrissey said. "This has no evidentiary value whatsoever."

Some of the rounds did match the characteristics of the fatal round, but crime scene technician Marissa Poppell said further analysis would be required to confirm they were a perfect match.

Morrissey told the court she had never seen the ammunition before, but if they do match the one that killed Hutchins, that would bolster the prosecution's belief that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was the one who brought them on set.

Reed was scheduled to testify Friday, but her attorney Jason Bowles said he learned prosecutors might delay calling her to the stand.

Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence for her role in Hutchins' death, already had been transferred from Western New Mexico Correctional Facility to Santa Fe.

The prosecution on Thursday argued Baldwin violated "cardinal rules" of firearm safety when he was handling the gun that killed Hutchins, but defense attorney Alex Spiro said it was other people's, not Baldwin's, responsibility for allowing live rounds on set.

"Those people failed in their duties, but Alec Baldwin committed no crime," Spiro said.

Poppell on Thursday also testified live rounds were found in several other places on the movie set, including in another actor's bandolier, the prop cart for the film, an ammo box and two gun holsters, one of which was Baldwin's

