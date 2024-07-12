Trending
U.S. News
July 12, 2024 / 1:35 AM

House Republicans vote to overturn new rule protecting transgender students from discrimination

By Darryl Coote
A joint resolution put forward by Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., to nullify a new rule offering transgender students protection from discrimination in American schools passed the House on Thursday. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
July 12 (UPI) -- House Republicans have voted to nullify a new Biden administration rule aimed at increasing protections for transgender students, marking another GOP victory in its fight to stop expansions to protections from discrimination under Title IX.

The Republican-controlled House voted 210-205 right down party lines to overturn the new rule finalized by the Department of Education in April to expand the definition of sex under Title IX to include sexual orientation and gender identity, along with other characteristics.

It's to go into effect Aug. 1, and would ensure transgender students have access to bathrooms and locker rooms that reflect their gender identity while preventing schools from requiring documentation to validate which gender they choose to present themselves as, among other protections.

Republicans have staunchly opposed the rule since it was announced, attacking it with lawsuits and legislation. More than a dozen of the 26 states that have sued the government over the rule have already secured injunctions blocking it from going into effect.

They argue the change to Title IX would make women's spaces, such as bathrooms and changing rooms, less safe while threatening women's sports, despite the issue of transgender students participating in athletes dealt with in a different, yet-to-be finalized rule from the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, Democrats and human rights advocates argue the protections guaranteed by the new rule are potentially lifesaving.

Hardliner Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., who sponsored the House bill, framed the new rule as a destruction of protections for women while celebrating the vote "blocking Joe Biden's radical Title IX rewrite."

"It's a great day for our daughters and granddaughters, who deserve protection from Biden's radical attempt to force men into their private spaces & athletics," she said on X.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif, lambasted the bill from the floor, calling it "shortsighted, petty and cruel."

"While Republicans claim that this resolution is in the interest of women's rights, their proposed solution will make the situation worse for female students," he said.

"What overturning this rule does is exacerbate existing inequalities, prevent any future administration from enacting a similar rule, then place the blame solely on the LGBTQI+ community."

The vote comes as the Biden administration has sought to bolster protections for transgender Americans amid a Republican effort to restrict the rights of the LGBT community.

Following the vote, both the Human Rights Campaign, the United States' largest LGBTQ organization, and the American Civil Liberties Union condemned the House measure.

"For more than 50 years, Title IX has existed for a purpose: to ensure students are safe from abuse, harassment and discrimination while they pursue their education," Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement.

"The Senate should stand with America's students, tackle the real issues young people are facing each day, and reject this MAGA resolution."

An identical joint resolution is expected to fall in the Democrat-controlled senate.

The vote comes as Republicans seek to undo a similar rule the Biden administration finalized to protect transgender Americans from discrimination in the healthcare system.

On Wednesday, seven-Republican led states sued to block the new healthcare rule put forward in May from going into effect. The rule was already put on a temporary hold last week by a Missouri judge.

