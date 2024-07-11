Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2024 / 8:29 PM

Trump wants hush money conviction dismissed after Supreme Court's immunity ruling

By Mark Moran
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference at Trump Tower after deliberations Thursday resulted in a guilty verdict on all counts in his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Friday, May 31, 2024. He has asked a judge to dismiss the conviction. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference at Trump Tower after deliberations Thursday resulted in a guilty verdict on all counts in his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Friday, May 31, 2024. He has asked a judge to dismiss the conviction. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump wants a state court judge to throw out his New York hush money criminal conviction, claiming he should be shielded from punishment for his involvement in election interference after a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Trump's lawyers pointed to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, ruling that the former president had immunity in some of the conduct that led to his election interference indictments.

Advertisement

The justices voted 6-3 to reject Trump's broader claims of complete immunity, but they did say some of his duties as president were off limits to prosecution.

"Big win for our Constitution and democracy. Proud to be an American," Trump said after the ruling in a post on his social media website, Truth Social.

Democrats were critical of the ruling, and said it could have far-reaching consequences for democracy and the reach of presidential immunity.

"No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States," President Joe Biden said after the high court's ruling.

"That fundamentally changed for all practical purposes," he said after the justices' ruling.

Advertisement

Trump's request to have the conviction dismissed faces steep odds, but his continued legal battling has resulted in the delay of his sentencing, which was supposed to happen Thursday, but has been pushed back by Judge Juan Merchan until Sept. 18.

Trump's lawyers have argued that the former president is immune from prosecution in the New York case, and they say that Merchan is now "duty-bound" to follow the Supreme Court's decision on partial immunity.

Latest Headlines

Days after Beryl's landfall, 1.2 million remain without power in Houston area
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Days after Beryl's landfall, 1.2 million remain without power in Houston area
July 11 (UPI) -- More than 1.2 million utility customers in Houston remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, which came ashore in Southeast Texas early in the week, utility officials said Thursday afternoon.
As NATO summit concludes with more U.S. military aid for Ukraine, many focus on Biden's high-stakes speech
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
As NATO summit concludes with more U.S. military aid for Ukraine, many focus on Biden's high-stakes speech
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will top off this week's NATO summit in Washington D.C. with a high-stakes news conference Thursday evening.
Tesla 'robotaxi' delayed, stock slides
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla 'robotaxi' delayed, stock slides
July 11 (UPI) -- Tesla has delayed plans to roll out its robotaxi until October, the company said Thursday. Shares in the electric car company slid 8.4% and continued to drop more than 2% in after-hours trading.
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial: Experts testify on live bullets found on 'Rust' movie set
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial: Experts testify on live bullets found on 'Rust' movie set
July 11 (UPI) -- According to testimony in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial Thursday from crime scene technician Marissa Poppell, a live bullet was discovered in another Rust actor's bandolier and elsewhere on the movie set.
Hot car deaths reach 9 in 2024, highlight increased risk amid intense heat
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hot car deaths reach 9 in 2024, highlight increased risk amid intense heat
Hot car deaths continue to be a pressing concern across the country. Since 1990, at least 1,093 children have lost their lives after being left in vehicles, according to KidsAndCarSafety.org.
White House announces more than $244 million for apprenticeships
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House announces more than $244 million for apprenticeships
July 11 (UPI) -- The White House Thursday announced a $244 million investment in the Registered Apprenticeship system and new commitments to train and hire Philadelphia residents to work on major infrastructure projects.
Consumer prices increase 0.1% in June, matching expectations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Consumer prices increase 0.1% in June, matching expectations
July 11 (UPI) -- The consumer price index, a key indicator looked at by the Federal Reserve, declined a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in June from last month and 3.0% for the past 12 months, according to the latest figures.
IRS collects more than $1 billion in back taxes from wealthy under Biden's IRA
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
IRS collects more than $1 billion in back taxes from wealthy under Biden's IRA
July 11 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department and the IRS said Thursday over $1 billion has been collected in past-due taxes from high-income, high-wealth Americans. It was made possible by the Biden administration Inflation Reduction Act.
White House grants $1.7B to automakers to boost electric vehicle production
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
White House grants $1.7B to automakers to boost electric vehicle production
July 11 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that it will give $1.7 billion to carmakers to speed up their pace to put more electric vehicles on the road,
Japanese man arrested at Hawaii airport with grenades in carry-on
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Japanese man arrested at Hawaii airport with grenades in carry-on
July 11 (UPI) -- A Japanese man has been arrested at Hawaii's international airport after a pair of inert grenades were found in his carry-on luggage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Seven GOP-led states sue to block Biden's new anti-discrimination healthcare rule
Seven GOP-led states sue to block Biden's new anti-discrimination healthcare rule
Cohen takes Trump retaliation claims to the Supreme Court
Cohen takes Trump retaliation claims to the Supreme Court
IRS collects more than $1 billion in back taxes from wealthy under Biden's IRA
IRS collects more than $1 billion in back taxes from wealthy under Biden's IRA
Arkansas abortion ballot initiative rejected
Arkansas abortion ballot initiative rejected
Japanese man arrested at Hawaii airport with grenades in carry-on
Japanese man arrested at Hawaii airport with grenades in carry-on
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement