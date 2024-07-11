Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2024 / 9:10 AM

IRS collects more than $1 billion in back taxes from wealthy under Biden's IRA

By Doug Cunningham
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that more than $1 billion in back taxes have been collected from the wealthy under the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act. A provision in the law added IRS personnel to specifically go after high-income, high-wealth people and entities for delinquent taxes. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI .
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that more than $1 billion in back taxes have been collected from the wealthy under the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act. A provision in the law added IRS personnel to specifically go after high-income, high-wealth people and entities for delinquent taxes. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI . | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department and the IRS announced Thursday they have collected more than $1 billion has been collected in past-due taxes from high-income, high-wealth Americans.

The collections were made possible under the Biden administration Inflation Reduction Act, the agencies said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

"President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is increasing tax fairness and ensuring that all wealthy taxpayers pay the taxes they owe, just like working families do," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. "A new initiative to collect overdue taxes from a small group of wealthy taxpayers is already a major success, yielding more than $1 billion in revenue so far."

In 2023 the IRS began the tax-collecting initiative on taxes owed by rich people, concentrating on those who have income of more than $1 million and have more than $250,000 in past-due taxes.

Related

In January that effort overseen by dozens of senior IRS employees reached more than $520 million in collections from a combination of high-income individuals, large corporations and complex partnerships.

The IRS said more than 900 revenue officers were deployed to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in back taxes owed by 1,600 high-income taxpayers.

Advertisement

"Prior to President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, more than a decade of budget cuts prevented the IRS from keeping pace with increasing complexity and ensuring that wealthy taxpayers, large corporations, and complex partnerships pay taxes owed under current law," the Treasury said.

In addition to the targeting of high-income tax delinquents, the IRS said within the past two years it has started a campaign to collect taxes owed by 125,000 wealthy earners who haven't filed taxes in years.

The agency has also done audits of 76 of the largest partnerships with average assets of $10 billion that includes hedge funds, large law firms, real estate investment partnerships and publicly traded partnerships.

Audits have also been launched of 60 corporate taxpayers with average assets of $24 billion. The IRS added that a new regulatory initiative has been started to close a major tax loophole "exploited by large, complex partnerships that could raise more than $50 billion in revenue over 10 years."

The Treasury Department said as these efforts are underway, the enforcement efforts are consistent with Secretary Yellen's commitment to not increase audit rates for people making less than $400,000 per year.

Latest Headlines

White House grants $1.7B to automakers to boost electric vehicle production
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House grants $1.7B to automakers to boost electric vehicle production
July 11 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Thursday that it will give $1.7 billion to carmakers to speed up their pace to put more electric vehicles on the road,
Japanese man arrested at Hawaii airport with grenades in carry-on
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Japanese man arrested at Hawaii airport with grenades in carry-on
July 11 (UPI) -- A Japanese man has been arrested at Hawaii's international airport after a pair of inert grenades were found in his carry-on luggage.
Arkansas abortion ballot initiative rejected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arkansas abortion ballot initiative rejected
July 11 (UPI) -- Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston has rejected a petition to put an abortion rights measure on November's ballot over organizers failing to submit all required paperwork.
Seven GOP-led states sue to block Biden's new anti-discrimination healthcare rule
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Seven GOP-led states sue to block Biden's new anti-discrimination healthcare rule
July 10 (UPI) -- Missouri and six other GOP-led states filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a new Biden administration rule aimed at preventing discrimination in healthcare based on one's sex or gender identity.
First Democratic senator urges President Biden to exit race 'for the good of the country'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
First Democratic senator urges President Biden to exit race 'for the good of the country'
July 10 (UPI) -- Vermont Sen. Peter Welch has become the first Democratic senator to call on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race "for the good of the country."
Testimony begins in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Testimony begins in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial
July 10 (UPI) -- The first full day of actor Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial got underway Wednesday in New Mexico with opening statements as the first witnesses took the stand.
Cohen takes Trump retaliation claims to the Supreme Court
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Cohen takes Trump retaliation claims to the Supreme Court
July 10 (UPI) -- Former attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to review his retaliation claim against former President Donald Trump.
Days before graduation, NYPD recruit dies in medical episode while training
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Days before graduation, NYPD recruit dies in medical episode while training
July 10 (UPI) -- A New York Police Department probationary officer suffered a medical episode while participating in training exercise at a Bronx shooting range late Wednesday morning and died.
Virginia to start student cellphone restrictions in grades K-12 by January
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Virginia to start student cellphone restrictions in grades K-12 by January
July 10 (UPI) -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, on Tuesday signed Executive Order 33 which directs multiple state departments or officials to put in place new guidelines for a cell-free education by January next year.
Reputed MS-13 gang leader pleads guilty to 8 murders in N.Y. court
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Reputed MS-13 gang leader pleads guilty to 8 murders in N.Y. court
July 10 (UPI) -- Alleged local MS-13 gang leader Alexi Saenz pleaded guilty to eight murders, including two teen girls, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern New York Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal agents rescue 23 migrants in locked rail car in scorching Texas heat
Federal agents rescue 23 migrants in locked rail car in scorching Texas heat
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
Republican-led bill aims to establish Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA availability
Republican-led bill aims to establish Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA availability
U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine
U.S., Denmark and the Netherlands announce F-16s for Ukraine
Cohen takes Trump retaliation claims to the Supreme Court
Cohen takes Trump retaliation claims to the Supreme Court
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement