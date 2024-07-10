Trending
July 10, 2024 / 10:30 AM

Republican-led bill aims to establish Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA availability

By Joe Fisher
Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., speaks during a news conference on the introduction of the "Parents Bill of Rights" in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 2023. Houchin and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., co-sponsored a bill introduced on Monday that would create an Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA applications to be available. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
July 10 (UPI) -- The House education committee is marking up a bill Wednesday that would create an Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA applications to be made available following a botched release last year.

Republicans in the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee proposed the amendment to the Higher Education Act, on Monday. The bill would move up the deadline for the Department of Education to make FAFSA applications available by three months.

Wednesday's education committee meeting is streaming live on YouTube.

Ranking member Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., co-sponsored the bill. It is called the FAFSA Deadline Act.

Related

The department attempted to revamp the FAFSA application process last year in an effort to make it easier for students to complete. It normally begins accepting applications in the fall but the rollout was delayed until late December.

When students were able to access the application, many were left unable to complete it for months. This was especially an issue for students from low-income or mixed-status families and first-generation borrowers.

"Timely access to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is essential for making higher education accessible and affordable," Houchin said in a statement. "The Department's delays and technical issues during this year's FAFSA 'simplification' launch caused significant confusion and frustration for students and universities."

James Kvaal, Department of Education undersecretary, told UPI in May that many of the issues with the application process had been resolved.

The department said in an email to UPI that its goal is to have the 2025-2026 FAFSA form available on Oct. 1.

"Our top priority remains delivering a Better FAFSA and improved application experience for the next FAFSA cycle," Alberto Betancourt, Department of Education press officer, told UPI in an email. "To impose a legislative deadline without providing the additional resources or support needed to launch is simply a political stunt and will not actually help ahead of the '25-26 launch."

The legislation proposed by Republicans does not detail any action to be taken if the department does not meet its deadline.

Student borrower advocacy organizations echoed Betancourt's call for additional resources.

"It directly impacts long term issues related to the workforce and global competitiveness," Tanya Ang, executive director for the organization Today's Students Coalition, told UPI. "If there are resources that are needed in order to help the E.D. make those deadlines it is imperative for Congress and the department to work together to address those resources."

Karen McCarthy, vice president of public policy for the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, said in a statement that codifying the Oct. 1 deadline has been a top priority for years.

"But cementing an October launch date only addresses a piece of the puzzle; consistency is another. Students must be able to trust that the financial aid application process will function as intended and that they will receive clear communication along the way," McCarthy said.

"This past year has shown us just how critical it is that all students are able to complete the FAFSA as soon as possible. Even today, there are aspects of the 2024-25 FAFSA system that are not yet functional or working as intended."

Reid Setzer, government affairs director for The Education Trust, told UPI that while the deadline is important, the focus should be on execution.

"What's more important is ensuring total functionality of the system, including clear and direct communication with stakeholders so they can accurately counsel students and families," Setzer said. "Preventing technical issues, unintentional misdirection, repeated re-processing, and poor student and family support should be the primary focus of Congress and the Department in the coming months."

FAFSA completion rates lagged sorely behind those of previous years through the spring. The Department of Education said it has made "significant progress in closing the gap in FAFSA submissions."

"We need to move forward from what happened this year," Ang said. "It's all hands on deck to work together jointly to make sure this does not happen again. Having Congress, the department and other stakeholders be in the mix and have this be a collaborative effort instead of an attack effort is going to be best for today's students."

The FAFSA deadline bill is one of five pieces of legislation the education committee will review on Wednesday.

"The Committee continues to move at an expeditious pace, with the imperatives of meeting the priorities of the American people, and confronting the Biden administration's wrongheaded policy agenda, at the forefront of our work," said Sen. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. "These five bills work to achieve those ends. From enhancing workforce data collection to protecting financial options of retirees and savers and ensuring the timely release of FAFSA, our work continues without delay."

