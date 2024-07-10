Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2024 / 1:38 AM

U.S. to blacklist executives of travel agencies, tour operators aiding illegal migration

By Darryl Coote
Migrants walk along the United States side of the border wall with Mexico to surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol near Campo, Calif., on March 13. The State Department on Tuesday expanded a visa-restriction policy to target travel agencies and tour operators that facilitate irregular migration. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Migrants walk along the United States side of the border wall with Mexico to surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol near Campo, Calif., on March 13. The State Department on Tuesday expanded a visa-restriction policy to target travel agencies and tour operators that facilitate irregular migration. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The United States said it will bar entry to executives of travel agencies and tour operators that are offering services to bring migrants into the country illegally, as the Biden administration expands a program unveiled late last year to punish those facilitating and profiting off illegal migration.

"Today, the U.S. expanded its visa-restriction policy to target travel agency executives and tour operators who exploit vulnerable migrants and facilitate irregular migration. Those seeking to come to the U.S. should use safe and lawful pathways," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Tuesday on X.

Advertisement

"No one should profit from migrants."

The State Department first announced the visa-restriction policy in November, targeting executives of flight companies charging migrants extortion prices to fly them to the United States from Nicaragua.

Related

Then in February, it announced a policy superseding the initial program to bar entry not only executives of charter flight companies, but those operating ground and maritime transportation firms, with Tuesday's move being another punitive expansion.

Issues with illegal migration has plagued President Joe Biden through much of his presidency, and his administration initially unveiled the visa-restriction policy among several others amid soaring encounters at the southern border.

Advertisement

Since then, the measures have contributed to a drop in encounters, according to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which states that May saw some 170,700 encounters, the fewest for that month in the last three years.

Late last month, the Department of Homeland Security said an order Biden made in early June limiting migrant asylum entries has also led to a 40% drop in unlawful border crossings in the last three weeks.

The State Department has employed its punitive powers under the visa-restriction policy, most recently mid-June when it blacklisted an unnamed executive of a charter flight company.

Latest Headlines

Indiana man gets 14 months for threatening life of election clerk after 2020 election
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Indiana man gets 14 months for threatening life of election clerk after 2020 election
July 9 (UPI) -- An Indiana man who threatened to kill a Michigan election clerk in the wake of the 2020 election was sentenced Tuesday to a little over a year in prison, prosecutors said.
U.S. Marshals shoot suspected carjacker outside Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor's home
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Marshals shoot suspected carjacker outside Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor's home
July 9 (UPI) -- Two bodyguards for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor shot and injured a suspected carjacker last week outside of her home in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Marshals Office announced Tuesday.
Dartmouth student's body found in river as investigation turns to alcohol, hazing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dartmouth student's body found in river as investigation turns to alcohol, hazing
July 9 (UPI) -- Investigators are looking into the death of a Dartmouth College student, whose body was found in a river bordering the Ivy League campus, as attention turns to possible hazing.
Biden announces new air defenses for Ukraine in NATO summit speech
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden announces new air defenses for Ukraine in NATO summit speech
July 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced plans Tuesday to supply five new strategic air defense systems to Ukraine, to fight off Russia's invasion, during his opening speech at the NATO summit in Washington, D.C.
Minnesota state trooper charged in Rochester teen's traffic death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Minnesota state trooper charged in Rochester teen's traffic death
July 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota state trooper Shane Roper is charged with several felonies for allegedly causing a three-car collision that killed Olivia Flores, 18, and injured five others on May 18.
7th Democrat in House urges Biden to withdraw from presidential race
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
7th Democrat in House urges Biden to withdraw from presidential race
July 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy for the presidency despite having a vast majority of primary voters supporting his re-election bid.
Second patient to receive pig kidney transplant dies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Second patient to receive pig kidney transplant dies
July 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman, the second person ever to receive a transplanted gene-edited pig kidney, has died nearly three months after organ transplant surgery.
Number of guns seized at U.S. airport security checkpoints keeps rising, TSA says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Number of guns seized at U.S. airport security checkpoints keeps rising, TSA says
July 9 (UPI) -- The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that in the first half of the year it seized more than 3,000 guns at airport security checkpoints throughout the United States.
Joe Bonsall, The Oak Ridge Boys country tenor, dies at 76 from complications of ALS
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Joe Bonsall, The Oak Ridge Boys country tenor, dies at 76 from complications of ALS
July 9 (UPI) -- Joe Bonsall, who spent more than five decades performing with the country vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, died Tuesday from complications of ALS at the age of 76.
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
July 9 (UPI) -- A junior sailor in the U.S. Navy in February tried to access President Joe Biden's medical records but failed to find them, the U.S. Navy announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. seizes Los Angeles mansion bought for Armenian politician with bribes
U.S. seizes Los Angeles mansion bought for Armenian politician with bribes
U.S. offers thousands of Yemeni refugees temporary deportation protection
U.S. offers thousands of Yemeni refugees temporary deportation protection
3 Columbia University administrators 'permanently removed' over anti-Semitic texts
3 Columbia University administrators 'permanently removed' over anti-Semitic texts
United Airlines flight lands safely in Denver after wheel falls off during takeoff
United Airlines flight lands safely in Denver after wheel falls off during takeoff
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
U.N. says attack on Ukraine's main children's hospital direct hit from missile
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement