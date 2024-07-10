Trending
July 10, 2024 / 7:18 PM

Days before graduation, NYPD recruit dies in medical episode while training

By Mike Heuer
NYPD probationary police officer Edgar Ordonez died after suffering a medical episode while training at a Bronx shooting range late Wednesday morning. Photo by New York Police Department
July 10 (UPI) -- A New York Police Department probationary police officer suffered a medical episode while participating in a training exercise at a Bronx shooting range late Wednesday morning and died.

The recruit was due to graduate in the coming days.

Edgar Ordonez, 33, was training at the NYPD's Rodman's Neck firing range at about 11:30 a.m. when he experienced the medical episode.

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition and died several hours later.

"Our hearts are heavy as we honor our fallen brother, Probationary Police Officer Edgar Ordonez," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said in a post on X. "We tragically lost Edgar earlier today, just a few days before he was set to graduate and join his fellow finest protecting New York City."

Ordonez was a "beacon of joy and positive energy for his fellow recruits," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said in a statement.

"He had the drive and determination necessary to become a New York City police officer," Hendry added.

Ordonez was scheduled to graduate from his police academy class on Monday.

Local authorities don't know if the medical episode was due to heat stroke or possibly a heart attack.

The weather forecast in the Bronx Wednesday called fora high of 87 degrees with 70% humidity.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory with a heat index of up to 95 degrees for the Bronx and other parts of New York City until 8 p.m. EDT.

