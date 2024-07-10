Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2024 / 11:21 PM

Seven GOP-led states sue to block Biden's new anti-discrimination healthcare rule

By Darryl Coote
L.A. Pride parade participants walk along Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, June 11. On Wednesday, a seven GOP-led state coalition sued to block a new rule aiming to prevent healthcare discrimination against transgender patients. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
L.A. Pride parade participants walk along Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, June 11. On Wednesday, a seven GOP-led state coalition sued to block a new rule aiming to prevent healthcare discrimination against transgender patients. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Missouri and six other GOP-led states filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a new rule aimed at preventing discrimination in healthcare based on one's sex or gender identity, accusing the Biden administration of governmental overreach.

The states argue the proposed rule distorts the Affordable Care Act to compel doctors and states to perform and prescribe gender-affirming healthcare under threat of losing federal funding and access to federally funded programs, such as Medicare, Medicaid and the Children's health Insurance Program. The rule was temporary halted by a judge two days before it was to go into effect last week.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden "is once again exceeding his legal authority in order to force his radical transgender ideology onto American people," Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in a statement Wednesday, accusing the Biden administration of holding funding from healthcare providers "hostage" if they don't administer gender-affirming healthcare.

The lawsuit comes as the Biden administration has sought to implement measures to protect LGBTQ Americans amid a Republican effort to restrict their rights.

Related

According to a tally from the American Civil Liberties Union, more than 527 pieces of legislation it describes as "anti-LGBT bills" have been entered into legislatures across the country so far this year. The tally states 112 of those bills concern healthcare restrictions.

Advertisement

The proposed rule, titled Nondiscrimination in Health Programs and Activities, was put forward in May "to advance health equity and reduce disparities in healthcare," according to a factsheet on the measure from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Gender-affirming healthcare consists of medical, surgical, mental and non-medical services, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, and is supported by every major U.S. medical association.

The seven states -- which include Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Idaho and Arkansas -- argue in the lawsuit that it violates ACA as there is "no gender-transition mandate in that statute" nor in Title IX, which it is derived.

Making states' access to federally funded programs based on whether they follow the rule is "unconstitutional coercion" that "threatens to drive healthcare providers out of the practice of medicine entirely."

"This punishment would effectively preclude doctors and states from providing healthcare for the must vulnerable children in low-income communities," they said.

Last week, Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola of Missouri put a temporary halt on the rule from going into effect in response to a lawsuit filed by Tennessee and a multi-state coalition in May.

Guirola ruled that "this court cannot accept the suggestion that Congress, with a 'clear voice,' adopted an ambiguous or evolving definition of 'sex' when it acted to promote educational opportunities for women in 1972," Guirola wrote in the ruling.

Advertisement

"Title IX and its regulations not only permit, but at times require, consideration of sex as well as separation on the basis of sex."

Latest Headlines

First Democratic senator urges President Biden to exit race 'for the good of the country'
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
First Democratic senator urges President Biden to exit race 'for the good of the country'
July 10 (UPI) -- Vermont Sen. Peter Welch has become the first Democratic senator to call on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race "for the good of the country."
Testimony begins in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Testimony begins in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial
July 10 (UPI) -- The first full day of actor Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial got underway Wednesday in New Mexico with opening statements as the first witnesses took the stand.
Cohen takes Trump retaliation claims to the Supreme Court
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cohen takes Trump retaliation claims to the Supreme Court
July 10 (UPI) -- Former attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to review his retaliation claim against former President Donald Trump.
Days before graduation, NYPD recruit dies in medical episode while training
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Days before graduation, NYPD recruit dies in medical episode while training
July 10 (UPI) -- A New York Police Department probationary officer suffered a medical episode while participating in training exercise at a Bronx shooting range late Wednesday morning and died.
Virginia to start student cellphone restrictions in grades K-12 by January
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Virginia to start student cellphone restrictions in grades K-12 by January
July 10 (UPI) -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, on Tuesday signed Executive Order 33 which directs multiple state departments or officials to put in place new guidelines for a cell-free education by January next year.
Reputed MS-13 gang leader pleads guilty to 8 murders in N.Y. court
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reputed MS-13 gang leader pleads guilty to 8 murders in N.Y. court
July 10 (UPI) -- Alleged local MS-13 gang leader Alexi Saenz pleaded guilty to eight murders, including two teen girls, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern New York Wednesday.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez files impeachment articles against Supreme Court Justices Thomas, Alito
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez files impeachment articles against Supreme Court Justices Thomas, Alito
July 10 (UPI) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., filed articles of impeachment Wednesday against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito for creating an "unchecked corruption crisis on the Supreme Court."
Bipartisan Senate proposal would ban stock trading for members of Congress, president
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bipartisan Senate proposal would ban stock trading for members of Congress, president
July 10 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of senators unveiled Wednesday an agreement on legislation that would ban members of Congress, including the president and vice president, from stock trading.
From George Clooney to eighth House lawmaker, more voices unite in urging Biden to end candidacy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
From George Clooney to eighth House lawmaker, more voices unite in urging Biden to end candidacy
July 10 (UPI) -- Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., and actor George Clooney on Wednesday joined a growing chorus of Democrats and Democratic Party supporters urging President Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign.
Federal agents rescue 23 migrants in locked rail car in scorching Texas heat
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal agents rescue 23 migrants in locked rail car in scorching Texas heat
July 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that its agents rescued 23 migrants stowed away in a locked train compartment at the Texas border in Cotulla Tuesday morning, a day with temperatures rising to near 100 degrees.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Microsoft tells OpenAI it no longer requires observer board spot
Microsoft tells OpenAI it no longer requires observer board spot
Federal agents rescue 23 migrants in locked rail car in scorching Texas heat
Federal agents rescue 23 migrants in locked rail car in scorching Texas heat
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
British crossbow killings: Police arrest suspect in triple murder of BBC host's family
U.S. foils Russian AI-enhanced bot farm of nearly 1,000 X accounts
U.S. foils Russian AI-enhanced bot farm of nearly 1,000 X accounts
Republican-led bill aims to establish Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA availability
Republican-led bill aims to establish Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA availability
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement