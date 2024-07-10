Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2024 / 1:56 PM

Opening statements end in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial

By Chris Benson
Alec Baldwin (pictured in 2023 in New York City), who was both acting in and producing the movie "Rust," faces charges stemming from the fatal shooting incident in which Baldwin was rehearsing a scene with a revolver when the gun discharged a live bullet, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 2 | Alec Baldwin (pictured in 2023 in New York City), who was both acting in and producing the movie "Rust," faces charges stemming from the fatal shooting incident in which Baldwin was rehearsing a scene with a revolver when the gun discharged a live bullet, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The first full day of actor Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial got underway Wednesday in New Mexico with opening statements as the first witnesses took the stand.

Judge Mary Marlow Sommer first opened the trial Wednesday morning in Santa Fe by reading Baldwin's grand jury indictment and with instructions to the jury, which got selected Tuesday the day before.

Advertisement

"The trial is expected to last eight days," the judge told jurors.

Along with the actor's wife, Hilaria, also in the New Mexico court house to support his brother was fellow actor Stephen Baldwin.

Related

"When someone plays make believe with a real gun in a real-life workplace and while playing make believe with that gun, violates the cardinal rules of firearm safety, peoples' lives are endangered, and someone could be killed," Special Prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson said in her opening statement. "Ladies and gentlemen, that's what this case is about. It's simple. It's straightforward."

Advertisement

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.

Johnson told the jury Baldwin allegedly asked to be given the "biggest gun" available. The gun, she told jurors, was sold to the film crew in "perfect" working order, and that Baldwin routinely failed to do safety checks and, likewise, failed to do so the day Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in 2021 on the "Rust" set.

"He pointed the gun at another human being, cocked the hammer and pulled that trigger, in reckless disregard for Ms. Hutchins' safety," Johnson said. "The only true and just verdict in this case, so that true justice can be served, is a verdict of guilty to involuntary manslaughter."

Baldwin, who was both acting in and producing the movie, faces charges stemming from the incident in which he was rehearsing a scene with a revolver when the gun discharged a live bullet, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

"You will learn that one of the rounds in that revolver was a real round, and the evidence will show that Ms. Gutierrez then handed the gun to the defendant," Johnson said. "And what you will learn is that, once again, the defendant failed to do a gun safety check with this armorer."

Advertisement

He was practicing what's known as a cross-draw in a church on the movie set in Santa Fe, N.M., when the gun fired a live round, striking Hutchins, who died, and Souza, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The gun in question was supposed to have been loaded with blanks, but a live round was in the gun.

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger when the gun went off and denied responsibility for Hutchins' death on the grounds that there were supposed to be no live rounds on set, while prosecutors argue Baldwin disregarded the risks by declining to participate in the armorer's safety check and that he handled the gun in a way that the rehearsal did not require.

"You'll see the video footage of the multiple occasions during which the defendant used this firearm on the set, and each time he fired it, it was working just fine," the prosecution told the jury. "And in fact, you'll hear evidence that the defendant himself admitted in December of 2021 that this gun didn't have any mechanical problems."

An independent report last year insisted it was nearly impossible for the weapon to fire without the trigger being pulled. That report hinted that Baldwin possibly could again face manslaughter charges.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Baldwin's defense tried to shift the focus as to how a live bullet got into the gun in the first place when it was not supposed to be there, saying Baldwin committed no crime.

"This was an unspeakable tragedy, but Alec Baldwin committed no crime," Alex Spiro, a Baldwin defense attorney, said. "He was an actor, acting. Playing the role of Harland Rust. An actor playing a character can act in ways that are lethal, that just aren't lethal on a movie set."

Spiro placed blame on the armorer and David Halls, the first assistant director of "Rust" at the time, who admitted that he was "negligent" by failing to check safety measures as Baldwin's defense the actor could not have been responsible for Hutchins' death, as actors are expected to rely on professionals to ensure the safe handling of weapons on set.

"Everybody on a movie set has a role," Spiro told the court Wednesday. "The armorer armors. The director directs. The actor acts. They work in harmony, but they have a division of responsibility."

Spiro played a 911 call by the set's script supervisor that yelling expletives that appeared to directly blame Halls for the mishap.

Advertisement

He pointed out how on a movie set, "you're allowed to pull the trigger," but that even if Baldwin did intentionally pull the trigger as he claims he did not, "that doesn't make him guilty of homicide."

"He did not know, or have any reason to know, that gun was loaded with a live bullet," Spiro told the jury.

But experts say Baldwin has essentially no responsibility for Hutchins' 2021 shooting death on the set where Baldwin was also a producer.

"If I'm out in the street and someone hands me a gun and I shoot it and injure someone, I'm negligent, but not so on a movie set where my only job is to act," entertainment attorney Tre Lovell told USA TODAY.

This arrives as it was recently announced the 66-year-old actor and his wife, Hilaria, 40, landed their own TLC reality show, The Baldwins, expected to premiere next year as the trial would have likely been over for several months by that point.

The TLC announcement followed the news how the judge presiding over the involuntary manslaughter case had denied Baldwin's request to dismiss the charge.

Latest Headlines

After 3 car deaths, NHTSA warns of dangerous replacement air bag inflators
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
After 3 car deaths, NHTSA warns of dangerous replacement air bag inflators
July 10 (UPI) -- After three deaths and two life-altering injuries, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Wednesday warned motorists about cheap, substandard air bag inflator replacements that could cause death or injuries.
Intuit to lay off 1,800 employees before shifting focus to AI
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Intuit to lay off 1,800 employees before shifting focus to AI
July 10 (UPI) -- Intuit, the owner of popular software platforms like QuickBooks and TurboTax and  announced on Wednesday that it will cut 1,800 jobs, or 10% of its workforce.
Biden announces new tariffs on Chinese steel, Mexican aluminum
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden announces new tariffs on Chinese steel, Mexican aluminum
July 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports with certain exceptions for Canada and Mexico to stop China from getting around existing tariffs by sending metals through Mexico.
More than 1.6 million homes in Texas still without power after Hurricane Beryl
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than 1.6 million homes in Texas still without power after Hurricane Beryl
July 10 (UPI) -- More than 1.6 million homes in Texas still had no power by Wednesday morning in the middle of sweltering heat in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl as it still could be several more days until power is fully restored.
Hunter Biden withdraws request for new gun trial
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hunter Biden withdraws request for new gun trial
July 10 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Hunter Biden have withdrawn their request for a new gun trial, acknowledging in court documents that they misunderstood a litigious technicality that their ask was based on.
Republican-led bill aims to establish Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA availability
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Republican-led bill aims to establish Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA availability
July 10 (UPI) -- The Senate education committee is marking up a bill Wednesday that would create an Oct. 1 deadline for FAFSA applications to be made available following a botched release last year.
Microsoft tells OpenAI it no longer requires observer board spot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Microsoft tells OpenAI it no longer requires observer board spot
July 10 (UPI) -- Microsoft told OpenAI on Tuesday that it no longer wants an observer seat on its board, saying it is satisfied with the company's progress with the reinstallation of leader Sam Altman.
U.S. foils Russian AI-enhanced bot farm of nearly 1,000 X accounts
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. foils Russian AI-enhanced bot farm of nearly 1,000 X accounts
July 10 (UPI) -- The United States has foiled a Russian propaganda campaign of nearly 1,000 artificial intelligence-enhanced accounts promoting pro-Kremlin messaging on the X social media platform, prosecutors said.
U.S. to blacklist travel agency executives, tour operators aiding illegal migration
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. to blacklist travel agency executives, tour operators aiding illegal migration
July 10 (UPI) -- The United States said it will bar entry to executives of travel agencies and tour operators that are offering services to bring migrants into the country illegally.
Indiana man gets 14 months for threatening life of election clerk after 2020 election
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Indiana man gets 14 months for threatening life of election clerk after 2020 election
July 9 (UPI) -- An Indiana man who threatened to kill a Michigan election clerk in the wake of the 2020 election was sentenced Tuesday to a little over a year in prison, prosecutors said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden announces new air defenses for Ukraine in NATO summit speech
Biden announces new air defenses for Ukraine in NATO summit speech
U.S. foils Russian AI-enhanced bot farm of nearly 1,000 X accounts
U.S. foils Russian AI-enhanced bot farm of nearly 1,000 X accounts
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
Unidentified Navy sailor tried to access Biden's medical records, investigators say
Microsoft tells OpenAI it no longer requires observer board spot
Microsoft tells OpenAI it no longer requires observer board spot
Minnesota state trooper charged in Rochester teen's traffic death
Minnesota state trooper charged in Rochester teen's traffic death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement