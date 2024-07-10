Opening statements end in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial

1 of 2 | Alec Baldwin (pictured in 2023 in New York City), who was both acting in and producing the movie "Rust," faces charges stemming from the fatal shooting incident in which Baldwin was rehearsing a scene with a revolver when the gun discharged a live bullet, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The first full day of actor Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial got underway Wednesday in New Mexico with opening statements as the first witnesses took the stand. Judge Mary Marlow Sommer first opened the trial Wednesday morning in Santa Fe by reading Baldwin's grand jury indictment and with instructions to the jury, which got selected Tuesday the day before. Advertisement

"The trial is expected to last eight days," the judge told jurors.

Along with the actor's wife, Hilaria, also in the New Mexico court house to support his brother was fellow actor Stephen Baldwin.

"When someone plays make believe with a real gun in a real-life workplace and while playing make believe with that gun, violates the cardinal rules of firearm safety, peoples' lives are endangered, and someone could be killed," Special Prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson said in her opening statement. "Ladies and gentlemen, that's what this case is about. It's simple. It's straightforward."

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.

Johnson told the jury Baldwin allegedly asked to be given the "biggest gun" available. The gun, she told jurors, was sold to the film crew in "perfect" working order, and that Baldwin routinely failed to do safety checks and, likewise, failed to do so the day Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in 2021 on the "Rust" set.

"He pointed the gun at another human being, cocked the hammer and pulled that trigger, in reckless disregard for Ms. Hutchins' safety," Johnson said. "The only true and just verdict in this case, so that true justice can be served, is a verdict of guilty to involuntary manslaughter."

Baldwin, who was both acting in and producing the movie, faces charges stemming from the incident in which he was rehearsing a scene with a revolver when the gun discharged a live bullet, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

"You will learn that one of the rounds in that revolver was a real round, and the evidence will show that Ms. Gutierrez then handed the gun to the defendant," Johnson said. "And what you will learn is that, once again, the defendant failed to do a gun safety check with this armorer."

He was practicing what's known as a cross-draw in a church on the movie set in Santa Fe, N.M., when the gun fired a live round, striking Hutchins, who died, and Souza, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The gun in question was supposed to have been loaded with blanks, but a live round was in the gun.

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger when the gun went off and denied responsibility for Hutchins' death on the grounds that there were supposed to be no live rounds on set, while prosecutors argue Baldwin disregarded the risks by declining to participate in the armorer's safety check and that he handled the gun in a way that the rehearsal did not require.

"You'll see the video footage of the multiple occasions during which the defendant used this firearm on the set, and each time he fired it, it was working just fine," the prosecution told the jury. "And in fact, you'll hear evidence that the defendant himself admitted in December of 2021 that this gun didn't have any mechanical problems."

An independent report last year insisted it was nearly impossible for the weapon to fire without the trigger being pulled. That report hinted that Baldwin possibly could again face manslaughter charges.

Meanwhile, Baldwin's defense tried to shift the focus as to how a live bullet got into the gun in the first place when it was not supposed to be there, saying Baldwin committed no crime.

"This was an unspeakable tragedy, but Alec Baldwin committed no crime," Alex Spiro, a Baldwin defense attorney, said. "He was an actor, acting. Playing the role of Harland Rust. An actor playing a character can act in ways that are lethal, that just aren't lethal on a movie set."

Spiro placed blame on the armorer and David Halls, the first assistant director of "Rust" at the time, who admitted that he was "negligent" by failing to check safety measures as Baldwin's defense the actor could not have been responsible for Hutchins' death, as actors are expected to rely on professionals to ensure the safe handling of weapons on set.

"Everybody on a movie set has a role," Spiro told the court Wednesday. "The armorer armors. The director directs. The actor acts. They work in harmony, but they have a division of responsibility."

Spiro played a 911 call by the set's script supervisor that yelling expletives that appeared to directly blame Halls for the mishap.

He pointed out how on a movie set, "you're allowed to pull the trigger," but that even if Baldwin did intentionally pull the trigger as he claims he did not, "that doesn't make him guilty of homicide."

"He did not know, or have any reason to know, that gun was loaded with a live bullet," Spiro told the jury.

But experts say Baldwin has essentially no responsibility for Hutchins' 2021 shooting death on the set where Baldwin was also a producer.

"If I'm out in the street and someone hands me a gun and I shoot it and injure someone, I'm negligent, but not so on a movie set where my only job is to act," entertainment attorney Tre Lovell told USA TODAY.

This arrives as it was recently announced the 66-year-old actor and his wife, Hilaria, 40, landed their own TLC reality show, The Baldwins, expected to premiere next year as the trial would have likely been over for several months by that point.

The TLC announcement followed the news how the judge presiding over the involuntary manslaughter case had denied Baldwin's request to dismiss the charge.